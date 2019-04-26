

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market turned emphatically lower again on Thursday, one day after it had ended the two-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 70 points or 2.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,120-point plateau and it has a negative lead again on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on mixed earnings news and sliding crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Thursday with damage across the board - especially among the financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index plummeted 77.78 points or 2.43 percent to finish at 3,123.83 after trading between 3,123.03 and 3,193.75. The Shenzhen Composite Index plunged 59.63 points or 3.41 percent to end at 1,688.25.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 1.38 percent, while Bank of China dipped 0.51 percent, China Merchants Bank retreated 1.03 percent, China Construction Bank slid 1.08 percent, China Life Insurance fell 0.71 percent, Ping An Insurance skidded 1.92 percent, PetroChina declined 1.83 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 1.55 percent, China Shenhua Energy dropped 1.81 percent, Gemdale plummeted 2.49 percent, Poly Developments gave away 0.45 percent, China Vanke lost 0.71 percent and CITIC Securities plunged 2.81 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks saw considerable volatility on Thursday, showing wild swings before ending the session on opposite sides of the unchanged line.



The Dow shed 134.97 points or 0.51 percent to 26,462.08, while the NASDAQ added 16.67 points or 0.21 percent to 8,118.68 and the S&P 500 fell 1.08 points or 0.04 percent to 2,926.17.



A steep drop by shares of 3M (MMM) weighed on the Dow after the company reported weaker than expected first quarter results and lowered its full-year guidance. On the other hand, shares of Facebook (FB) and Microsoft (MSFT) boosted the tech-heavy NASDAQ after beating the street.



In economic news, the Commerce Department said durable goods orders jumped more than expected in March, reflecting a significant rebound in orders for transportation equipment. Also, the Labor Department said initial jobless claims rebounded more than expected in the week ended April 20.



Crude oil futures ended lower Thursday, extending losses after the Energy Information Administration reported an increase in crude inventory in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $0.68 or 1 percent at $65.21 a barrel.



