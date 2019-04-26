

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Thursday that Morgan Stanley (MS) agreed to pay $150 million to settle allegations the company misled investors, including California's teachers and public employees.



The settlement resolved claims that the company concealed the high risk of mortgage-backed securities sold to the California Public Employees' Retirement System or CalPERS and the California State Teachers Retirement System or CalSTRS from 2003 to 2007. Morgan Stanley's scheme resulted in millions in losses to CalPERS and CalSTRS.



Of the $150 million settlement proceeds, CalPERS will recover $122 million in damages and CalSTRS will recover $8 million.



The Attorney General stated that the remaining $20 million of the settlement funds will go to the Office of the Attorney General to recover the costs of the investigation and lawsuit, and to help with future investigations and prosecutions of false claims to the state.



