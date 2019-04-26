Press Release





Lausanne, 26 April 2019









Growth in Q1 2019 activity,

adjusted revenue up 3.7% to CHF 263.6m











Compagnie Financière Tradition activity grew in the first quarter with reported consolidated revenue of CHF 240.2m compared with CHF 229.6m in same period in 2018, up 3.3% in constant currencies. At current exchange rates, consolidated revenue presented an increase of 4.6%.



For the same period, the Group's consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 263.6m, compared with CHF 250.9m in 2018, an increase of 3.7% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was up 3.3% in constant currencies while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) presented an increase of 15.5%.





1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")

