|Press Release
Lausanne, 26 April 2019
Growth in Q1 2019 activity,
adjusted revenue up 3.7% to CHF 263.6m
Compagnie Financière Tradition activity grew in the first quarter with reported consolidated revenue of CHF 240.2m compared with CHF 229.6m in same period in 2018, up 3.3% in constant currencies. At current exchange rates, consolidated revenue presented an increase of 4.6%.
For the same period, the Group's consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 263.6m, compared with CHF 250.9m in 2018, an increase of 3.7% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was up 3.3% in constant currencies while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) presented an increase of 15.5%.
1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")
|ABOUT TRADITION
|
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in 29 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,300 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
For more information, please visit www.tradition.com (http://www.tradition.com)
