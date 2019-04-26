sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,06  Euro		-0,08
-0,40 %
WKN: A14M4D ISIN: NL0010937066 Ticker-Symbol: 8GV 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
GRANDVISION NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GRANDVISION NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,86
20,08
25.04.
20,02
20,08
25.04.
26.04.2019 | 07:05
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

GrandVision Retail Holding B.V.: GrandVision reports 1Q19 revenue growth of 7.5% and comparable growth of 5.0%

Schiphol, the Netherlands - 26 April 2019. GrandVision N.V. publishes the First Quarter 2019 trading update

First Quarter 2019 highlights

  • Revenue in 1Q19 grew by 7.5% at constant exchange rates. Comparable growth was 5.0%
  • Adj. EBITDA (i.e. EBITDA before non-recurring items and IFRS16) increased by 2.5% at constant exchange rates to €138 million (€136 million in 1Q18)
  • The adj. EBITDA margin declined by 70 bps to 14.2% in 1Q19 mainly due to higher central expenses related to digital capabilities
  • Following the implementation of IFRS16 Leases, adjusted EBITDA was €231 million in 1Q19
  • GrandVision's store network increased to 7,216 stores vs. 7,095 at year-end 2018, mainly due to the acquisition of Opticas2000 in Spain of 108 stores.

Dial-in details for the analyst call at 9:00 am CET are available at the end of this press release.

All comments in the press release are pre-IFRS 16, unless otherwise stated.

Attachment

  • GrandVision 1Q19 Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9f5bc312-6f76-4204-9624-ff215b2c3769)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)