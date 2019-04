TRADING UPDATE Q1 2019 WERELDHAVE

• Gross rental income from continued operations up 7%

• Leasing above market rents in Belgium and France

• Footfall +1.3% driven by Belgium and the Netherlands

• Outlook reconfirmed: direct result FY 2019 at € 2.75 - € 2.85 per share

• Dividend 2019 at € 2.52 per share

Attachment