Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave: Ten Wereldhave shopping centres welcome Intertoys restart

Ten Wereldhave shopping centres welcome Intertoys restart

Wereldhave has reached agreement with Green Swan, the new owner of toy store chain Intertoys. Of the 12 Intertoys locations, Wereldhave is happy to announce that 10 Intertoys will continue in its centres. Wereldhave has decided to use two former Intertoys locations for new tenants to optimize the tenant mix and cater for the needs of its visitors. Leasing for these two units has already progressed and is in an advanced stage.

"We are happy to keep Intertoys in our centers as they are an integral part of so many families' lives. Intertoys turns special moments into precious memories, such as celebrating a birthday or a good grade at school. Wereldhave also facilitates families with children to create their special moments in our centers. This is why we have installed Wereldhave's new concept of dedicated Play & Relax areas", says Pieter Polman, MD Wereldhave Netherlands.

Family entertainment

The new zones combine a playful experience for children and a relaxing moment for caretakers. Following a successful pilot in De Koperwiek in Capelle aan den IJssel and in Shopping 1 in Genk, Wereldhave is executing the roll-out of this concept in Presikhaaf in Arnhem and Winkelhof in Leiderdorp. Our research shows that consumers are looking for ways to entertain their children, spending quality time with them while having the opportunity to keep them occupied. Our Play & Relax areas empower our customers to play together, leaving strollers and shopping bags at the designated area. They can also take a seat at the benches near the playground, making use of the options to charge phones or laptops and get some work done.

This is just one of the items Wereldhave locations offer as next level convenience: an optimal mix of branches, services and facilities to make every day count. All in one place.

About Wereldhave

Wereldhave invests in dominant convenience shopping centres in larger provincial cities in northwest continental Europe. The areas surrounding the centres have at least 100,000 inhabitants living within 10 minutes travel time of the centre. Wereldhave focuses on shopping centres that strike a balance between convenience and shopping experience. With easy accessibility, products that cover all the daily shopping needs, a successful mix of international and local retail products and strong food anchor stores, the centres provide convenience shopping to support a busy urban lifestyle as well as an ageing population. This experience goes beyond shopping, with restaurants, kids' playgrounds and high-quality amenities in order to attract families and encourage longer visits. Further information is available at www.wereldhave.com .

