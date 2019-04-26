HONG KONG, Apr 26, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Duiba Group Limited (1753.HK), China's leading user management SaaS provider for online businesses and pioneer of the interactive advertising platform operator, announced the proposed listing of its shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("SEHK") .



Duiba Group plans to offer an aggregate of 111,111,200 Shares (subject to the Over-allotment Option) under the Global Offering, of which 11,111,200 Shares are Hong Kong Offer Shares (subject to adjustment) and 100,000,000 Shares are International Offer Shares (subject to adjustment and the Over-allotment Option) at a maximum offer price in HK$8.10 per Share. The Hong Kong Public Offering opened at 9:00 am on April 24, 2019 (Wednesday) and will close at 12:00 noon on April 29, 2019 (Monday). It is expected that dealings in shares on the SEHK will commence at 9:00 am on May 7, 2019 (Tuesday) with the stock code 1753. The Share will be traded in board lots of 400 Shares each. There is an Over-allotment Option to increase an aggregate of up to 16,666,400 additional Shares.



CMB International Capital Limited and HSBC Corporate Finance (Hong Kong) Limited are the Joint Sponsors.



According to prospectus, Duiba Group ranked first in China's user management SaaS market in terms of the number of registered mobile apps as of December 2018 each with DAUs above one million. Meanwhile, the Company also ranked first in China's mobile interactive advertising market in terms of revenue in 2018, with a market share of over 50%.



User management SaaS refers to a form of SaaS that is designed to help online and offline businesses to achieve user acquisition, engagement and retention online in a more cost-effective manner. Launched in 2014, the Company's user management SaaS platform is designed to help businesses attract and retain online users, the Company began charging for its user management SaaS solutions on a pilot basis in April 2018. As of December 31, 2018, more than 14,000 mobile apps had registered with Duiba's user management SaaS platform, reaching more than 1.3 billion mobile app users. According to iResearch, as of December 31, 2018 the user management SaaS platform of Duiba Group was used by 53.0% of the top 100 mobile apps in terms of DAUs in December 2018 in China. The Company have recently extended their user management SaaS to serve offline businesses, serving 101 such businesses as of December 31, 2018.



Launched in 2015, Duiba's interactive advertising business capitalizes on the knowledge of mobile app user behavior across a range of scenarios which it had accumulated through its user management SaaS platform business. During the Track Record Period, its interactive advertising business experienced rapid growth in terms of revenue generated. In 2016, 2017 and 2018, the revenue generated from its interactive advertising business was RMB 46.7 million, RMB 607.3 million and RMB 1,110.1 million, accounting for 91.3%, 94.0%, and 97.6%, respectively, of its total revenue.



It is said that Duiba Group have been innovating its business constantly since it pioneered the user management SaaS platform and the interactive advertising platform. The Company have also been enhancing its platforms for easier connection by mobile app developers, as well as upgrading its algorithms to generate advertising formats and place marketing campaigns more effectively, thereby increasing advertising page views and chargeable clicks. Besides, the Company have been continuously innovating its products and adding new elements to the suite of tools in its platforms.



Driven by its strong innovation capability, the Company have recorded rapid growth during the Track Record Period. Specifically, the Company has been able to consistently provide in a cost-effective manner innovative tools which satisfy its business partners' needs by reference to market trends. The number of mobile apps registered to connect to its user management SaaS platform increased from 4,648 as of December 31, 2016 to more than 14,000 as of December 31, 2018. In the meantime, the advertising page views and chargeable clicks contributed by its interactive advertising business increased from 95.2 million and 30.8 million in 2016 to 6,765.2 million and 1,850.9 million in 2017 and to 14,523.8 million and 3,819.9 million in 2018, respectively.



It is also worth noting that Duiba Group has advanced big data analytics and AI capabilities. The Company has built a proprietary technology platform that supports its business operations, data analytics and innovation. The company has strong big data analytics capabilities which is based on high-performance, cost-effective cloud computing solutions and features dedicated computing clusters that can process a large amount of data instantly. Meanwhile, advanced AI capabilities helps the Company to achieve more precise targeting for its advertisement placement with less human intervention, which enhances the overall effectiveness of its advertisement solutions. Moreover, real time, scalable and reliable infrastructure allows the Company to analyze multi-dimensional data through various machine learning algorithms in real time.



The Company believes that the ability to innovate consistently along with the advanced big data analytics and AI capabilities will help itself to achieve significant and sustainable growth in the future. "Our mission is to become the preferred business partner of enterprises in their operations, our objective is to further enhance our market position in the industry and to continue expanding our business." Mr. Chen Xiaoliang, Chairman, CEO and executive Director of Duiba Group, indicated.









Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.



