

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Safran (SAF.PA, 0IU8.L, SAFRF.PK), a French multinational aircraft engine, rocket engine, aerospace-component and defense company, reported that its adjusted revenue for the first-quarter of 2019, an increase of 36.9% on a reported basis which included a positive scope impact of 802 million euros and a positive currency impact of 223 million euros. Adjusted revenue grew 12.6%.



Combined deliveries of CFM engines--LEAP and CFM56-- increased by 15.9% to 577 units in the first-quarter of 2019 from 498 units in the first-quarter of 2018.



Safran said it is ahead on its path towards full-year 2019 guidance. The organic performance of the Group is trending above full-year guidance for the first months of 2019. The impacts in 2019 of the 737 MAX situation are closely monitored. It will adjust its production plan if necessary.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX