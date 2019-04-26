

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French industrial gases provider Air Liquide SA (AIQUY.PK) reported Friday that its first-quarter group revenue totaled 5.44 billion euros, a growth of 8.6 percent on a reported basis and 5 percent on a comparable basis.



The result was driven by Gas & Services sales growth of 8.4 percent from last year to 5.24 billion euros. Comparable Gas & Services sales increased 4.8 percent. All geographies grew and developing economies, in particular China, continued to progress rapidly, the company noted.



Engineering & Construction revenues grew 7.6 percent, and Global Markets & Technologies revenues climbed 18.2 percent.



Looking ahead, Benoît Potier, Chairman and CEO of Air Liquide, stated that the company is confident in its ability to deliver net profit growth in 2019, calculated at constant exchange rate.



