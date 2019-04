Nasdaq Helsinki has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash equity membership of S-Bank Ltd. The membership will expire as of April 30, 2019. S-Bank Ltd has traded with member ID FIM in the INET Trading System. Member: S-Bank Ltd INET ID: FIM Last day of trading: April 30, 2019 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Teemu Mörsky or Nikolaj Kosakewitsch telephone +358 9 616 671 Nasdaq Helsinki