Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development delays publication of its Annual Report for 2018 and changes date for the Annual General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - 26 April 2019. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that The Board of Directors has decided to delay the publication of its Annual Report for 2018. Karolinska Development has changed the date for the Annual General Meeting to June 26, 2019.

The date for publication of the Annual Report for 2018 has been changed from April 26 to April 30, 2019.

Karolinska Development has changed the date for the Annual General Meeting from June 4 to June 26, 2019. Notice to the Annual General Meeting will be published in a separate press release.

For more information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com (mailto:viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com)

Fredrik Järrsten, CFO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 496 46 28, e-mail: fredrik.jarrsten@karolinskadevelopment.com

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has established a portfolio of ten companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information: www.karolinskadevelopment.com (http://www.karolinskadevelopment.com/)

