Nightstar Therapeutics: Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Nightstar Shareholders Vote "FOR" Proposed Acquisition by Biogen

WALTHAM, Mass. and LONDON, April 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nightstar Therapeutics plc ("Nightstar") (NASDAQ: NITE) today announced that both leading independent proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") and Glass Lewis & Co. ("Glass Lewis"), have recommended that Nightstar shareholders vote "FOR" the proposals relating to the proposed acquisition of Nightstar by an affiliate of Biogen Inc. ("Biogen").



To become effective, the transaction must be approved by Nightstar shareholders at a special General Meeting and at a Court Meeting convened by the High Court of Justice in England and Wales. The General Meeting is scheduled to be held at 10.30 a.m. (London time) on May 8, 2019 and the Court Meeting is scheduled to be held at 10.40 a.m. (London time) on May 8, 2019. Both the General Meeting and the Court Meeting will be held at the offices of Nightstar's solicitor, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP at 40 Bank Street, London, United Kingdom E14 5DS. The Nightstar board of directors has recommended that shareholders vote "FOR" the proposed transaction. Nightstar shareholders who have any questions or need assistance voting their shares should call the Nightstar Shareholder Helpline at +44 370 703 6033. Holders of Nightstar's American Depositary Shares should call MacKenzie Partners, Inc., Nightstar's proxy solicitor, at +1-212-929-5500.

The transaction is expected to become effective by mid-year 2019, subject to the satisfaction (or, where applicable, waiver) of certain closing conditions, including receipt of the requisite approvals of Nightstar shareholders.

Centerview Partners is acting as lead financial advisor to Nightstar. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is acting as legal counsel to Nightstar.

About Nightstar

Nightstar is a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases that would otherwise progress to blindness. Nightstar's lead product candidate, NSR-REP1, is currently in Phase 3 development for the treatment of patients with choroideremia, a rare, degenerative, genetic retinal disorder that has no treatments currently available and affects approximately one in every 50,000 people. Positive results from a Phase 1/2 trial of NSR-REP1 were published in Nature Medicine in 2018, in The New England Journal of Medicine in 2016, and in The Lancet in 2014. Nightstar's second product candidate, NSR-RPGR, is currently being evaluated in a clinical trial known as the XIRIUS trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease that affects approximately one in every 40,000 people. In September 2018, Nightstar announced positive preliminary safety and efficacy data from the XIRIUS trial for the first five cohorts (combined n=15) of the dose escalation study at the EURETINA medical meeting.

For more information about Nightstar or its clinical trials, please visit www.nightstartx.com.

Enquiries: Nightstar

Nightstar

Investor Information investors@nightstartx.com Media Enquiries media@nightstartx.com Information info@nightstartx.com Centerview Partners (Financial adviser to Nightstar) Alan Hartman +1 212 380 2665 Andrew Rymer +1 212 429 2349 James Hartop +44 (0)20 7409 9730 Finsbury (PR adviser to Nightstar) Kal Goldberg +1 646 805 2005 Chris Ryall +1 646 306 0747 MacKenzie Partners (Proxy solicitor for Nightstar) Glen Linde/Bob Marese +1 212 929 5500



