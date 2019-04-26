

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open on a mixed note Friday as investors await the next batch of earnings as well as a preliminary reading on U.S. GDP later in the day for directional cues.



The pace of U.S. growth is expected to slow to 2.1 percent in the first quarter from 2.2 percent in the fourth quarter.



German stocks may open on a positive note after Deutsche Bank posted first-quarter earnings that beat expectations.



Asian stocks fell in light trade after data showed that Japanese industrial production fell at its fastest pace in almost four years in March, adding to global growth worries.



The dollar held near two-year highs against the euro while oil prices dipped on the buzz that producer club OPEC will soon raise output to make up for a decline in exports from Iran.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fluctuated before ending mostly lower, as disappointing earnings reports from several industrial sector companies offset strong results from the likes of Facebook and Microsoft as well as encouraging durable goods orders data.



The Dow dipped half a percent and the S&P 500 slipped marginally, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2 percent.



Amazon posted a record quarterly profit after the closing bell. Capital One's Q1 earnings and revenues topped forecasts while Intel provided a weaker-than-expected revenue forecast for the year.



Starbucks raised its outlook for the year after reporting better-than-expected earnings.



Energy giants Exxon Mobil and Chevron are among the companies due to report their earnings results before the U.S. opening bell today.



European markets fell for a second straight session on Thursday as investors digested a barrage of earnings reports.



The pan European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.2 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both eased around 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined half a percent.



