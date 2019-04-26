C-Rad AB: C-RAD and OPASCA announce strategic partnership

C-RAD, providing cutting-edge solutions ensuring exceptionally high precision, safety and efficiency in advanced radiation therapy, and OPASCA, the leader in innovative patient safety and workflow management solutions for radiation therapy announce an agreement to bring radiotherapy departments to the next level of safety and accuracy with a solution combining C-RAD and OPASCA products.

According to the agreement, OPASCA will manufacture for C-RAD its Patient Validation module that will be sold by C-RAD in selected markets under the name cPatientTM. These markets include USA, China, Nordics and DACH region of Europe, as well as in some other European countries and Australia.

Correct identification of patients before delivery of radiation becomes a growing concern. Increasing number of patients, highly dynamic clinical workflows, work pressure on radiotherapy staff may lead to mistakes when the treatment is delivered to the wrong patient. A simple method to enhance the process is biometric patient validation.

The technology behind cPatientTM is a camera-based solution for patient identity validation based on biometric features. The product is fully integrated into the C-RAD c4D software suite to ensure an enhanced user experience.

C-RAD CatalystTM offers a complete Surface Image Guided Radiation Therapy (SIGRT) solution for online patient tracking before and during treatment delivery, thus ensuring the best possible treatment outcome without delivering non-prescribed doses.

"C-RAD and OPASCA have different specialties, but a common goal: helping to cure more cancer patients and improve their quality of life. With the step to integrate cPatient?TM, C-RAD can strengthen its value proposition by offering a more comprehensive solution to its customers." states Tim Thurn, CEO and president of C-RAD.

Both C-RAD and OPASCA users will be able to take advantage of the benefits of integration and improved interoperability to implement advanced clinical methods efficiently while enhancing patient safety. Alexej Swerdlow, CEO of OPASCA elaborates: "By adding our know-how to cPatientÔ, we provide the customers with sophisticated but operationally simple workflow that seamlessly connects radiotherapy environment while reducing the number of required hardware components."

Tim Thurn adds: "C-RAD will be able to offer cPatientTM as an upgrade to current users and as a solution together with its SIGRT products to new customers. "

About OPASCA

OPASCA is the leader in innovative patient safety and workflow management solutions for radiotherapy. High-end products developed together with professionals for professionals are installed in leading radiotherapy centers and help to improve lives of many patients.

OPASCA is dedicated to change radiotherapy processes by making them efficient, smooth and safer to create a positive healing environment where clinicians dedicate time on what matters most to their patients.

More information is available at: www.opasca.com

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops innovative solutions for use in advanced radiation therapy. The C-RAD group offers products and solutions for patient positioning, tumor localization and radiation treatment systems. All product development is conducted in three fully owned subsidiaries: C-RAD Positioning AB, C-RAD Imaging AB and C-RAD Innovation AB, all of which are located in Uppsala, Sweden. C-RAD has established three companies for direct sales: C-RAD Inc. in the US, C-RAD GmbH in Germany. Cyrpa International SPRL, a Franco-Belgian laser company, is a wholly owned subsidiary whose operations are integrated. C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

For more information on C-RAD, please visit http://www.c-rad.com

For further information:

Tim Thurn, CEO C-RAD AB, Phone +46-18-666930, Email investors@c-rad.com

