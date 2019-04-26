

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British drug major AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN) reported Friday that its first-quarter pre-tax profit surged to $758 million from last year's $374 million. Profit after tax climbed 78 percent to $563 million from last year's $316 million. Earnings per share grew 75 percent to $0.47 from $0.27 a year earlier.



Core earnings per share were $0.89.



The operating margin increased seven percentage points to 20% and the Core operating margin increased 13 percentage points to 30%.



Total revenue increased 6 percent to $5.49 billion from $4.99 billion last year. Revenues grew 11 percent at constant currency rates.



Product Sales increased 10% on a reported basis and 14% at constant rates to $5.47 billion.



The company noted that emerging markets, its largest sales region, recorded 14% sales growth with strong growth in all of its sub-regions, including China at 21%.



US sales increased 20%, while Europe sales declined 12%. Japan sales increased 26% to $501 million.



Further, the company reiterated its fiscal 2019 guidance. For the year, the company continues to project core earnings per share of $3.50 to $3.70. In fiscal 2018, core earnings per share were $3.46.



Product sales are still expected to increase a high single-digit percentage at CER.



Core Operating Profit is anticipated to increase, ahead of Product Sales, by a mid-teens percentage.



