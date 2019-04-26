EXCHANGE NOTICE, APRIL 26, 2019 SHARES REVENIO GROUP CORPORATION: DIRECTED ISSUE A total of 2,350,000 shares will be traded as old shares as of April 29, 2019. Identifiers of Revenio Group Corporation's share: Trading code: REG1V ISIN code: FI0009010912 Orderbook id: 24250 Number of shares: 26,366,476 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE, 26. HUHTIKUUTA 2019 OSAKKEET REVENIO GROUP CORPORATION: SUUNNATTU ANTI Yhteensä 2 350 000 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 29. huhtikuuta 2019. Revenio Group Corporation:n osakkeen perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: REG1V ISIN-koodi: FI0009010912 id: 24250 Osakemäärä: 26 366 476 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260