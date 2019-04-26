

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese consumer electronics maker Sony Corp. (SON.L, SNE) reported Friday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to stockholders was 87.9 billion yen, compared to prior year's loss of 16.8 billion yen.



Earnings per share were 68.23 yen, compared to loss of 13.30 yen a year ago.



Operating income surged to 82.7 billion yen from last year's 22.2 billion yen.



Sales & operating revenue for the quarter grew to 2.13 trillion yen from last year's 1.95 trillion yen.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2019, the company projects attributable net income of 500 billion yen, operating income of 810 billion yen and sales & operating revenue of 8.80 trillion yen.



This is compared to prior year's attributable net income of 916.3 billion yen, operating income of 894.2 billion yen and sales & operating revenue of 8.67 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX