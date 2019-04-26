Tenth Point of Presence in Germany will provide customers with more robust connectivity options

Hurricane Electric, the world's largest IPv6-native Internet backbone, announced today that it has added a new point of presence (PoP) at e-shelter, a leading owner, operator and developer of data centers in Germany. The new PoP is located at Eschborner Landstrasse 100, 60489 Frankfurt, Germany.

e-shelter's Datacenter Frankfurt 1 boasts a total of 54,000 sq. m. of space and is Europe's largest individual data center site. As part of e-shelter's 65,000 sq. m. of data center space in Frankfurt, this secure site was planned and built for data center use and is flexible to respond to changing requirements.

This PoP is Hurricane Electric's fifth in Frankfurt and tenth in Germany and will provide organizations in Frankfurt with improved fault tolerance, load balancing and congestion management in the delivery of next generation IP connectivity services.

"As a main center of business and finance in Germany, Hurricane Electric is excited to provide e-shelter's Frankfurt customers cost-effective connectivity options," said Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric. "This new PoP is Hurricane Electric's 71st in Europe and 185th around the globe and part of our global commitment to provide high-speed connectivity to users everywhere."

Customers of e-shelter and those in and near Frankfurt now have a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric's extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports. Additionally, customers at the facility are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric's vast global network, which offers over 20,000 BGP sessions with over 7,500 different networks via more than 200 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.

About Hurricane Electric

Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 and IPv4 backbone in the world as measured by the number of networks connected. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected to over 200 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 7,500 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has no less than five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, five separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in Europe and Asia. Hurricane Electric also has a ring around Africa and a PoP in Australia. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection. Connection speeds available include 100GE (100 gigabits/second), 10GE, and gigabit ethernet.

For more information on Hurricane Electric, please visit http://he.net.

