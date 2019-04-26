Traci Dunne Leaves ISBA After 21 Years To Join APR

LONDON, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advertising Production Resources (APR) has announced the appointment of Traci Dunne in a new global role as Strategic Consultant, supporting APR's growth in marketing services consulting across the globe.

Based in London, Traci brings over 20 years of experience at ISBA (The Incorporated Society of British Advertisers), providing consultancy to marketeers and procurement professionals. As a part of APR'S Global Production Community, she will help brands evaluate how to navigate today's increasingly complex creative production landscape.

Traci will work to deliver engaging workshops and webinars through APR's renowned Global Campus and Knowledge Center offerings; focused on informing and educating clients across all content production disciplines, as well as collaborating with industry bodies (such as ISBA, WFA, ACA and ANA) to develop whitepapers, supplier intelligence, and industry best practices.

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining APR. Having spent many years as a trusted partner to ISBA members, I appreciate that APR's ethos is to help marketers determine what's best for their creative eco-system," said Traci Dunne, former Consultancy Manager at ISBA. "No company is better placed than APR to support brands looking to optimise their production approach whilst faced with more options than ever before. APR's passion, experience and geographic footprint is unique to the industry, making it an obvious choice for the next stage of my career."

"Hiring Traci is both hugely exciting and a validation of the unique position that APR occupies within the global advertising industry," said Danny Whybrow, Senior Vice President, Managing Director EMEA/APAC. "We look forward to working closely with Traci as we continue to evolve and grow APR's global business."