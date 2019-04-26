Ericsson's Nomination Committee Appointed

STOCKHOLM, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ:ERIC) Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2020 has been appointed in accordance with the Instruction for the Nomination Committee resolved by the Annual General Meeting 2012.
The Nomination Committee consists of:
- Johan Forssell, Investor AB
- Karl Åberg, AB Industrivärden and Svenska Handelsbankens Pensionsstiftelse
- Jonas Synnergren, Cevian Capital Partners Limited
- Anders Oscarsson, AMF - Försäkring och Fonder and
- Ronnie Leten, the Chair of the Board of Directors
Johan Forssell is the Chair of the Nomination Committee
Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee are welcome to contact the Nomination Committee. Proposals must be received in due time before the Annual General Meeting to ensure that the proposals can be considered by the Nomination Committee.
Contact the Nomination Committee:
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
The Nomination Committee
c/o The Board of Directors Secretariat
SE-164 83 Stockholm
Sweden
E-mail: nomination.committee@ericsson.com
