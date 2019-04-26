

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NEC Corp. (NIPNF.PK), a Japan-based provider of IT and network technologies, Friday reported lower profits for the full year, but revenues were higher, mainly due to increased sales in Enterprise business and the Network Services business.



The group recorded a net profit attributable to owners of the parent of 40.2 billion yen, lower than last year's 45.9 billion yen. Earnings per share slid to 154.75 yen from 176.54 yen.



Operating profit for the period totaled 58.46 billion yen, compared to 63.85 billion yen a year ago. The results reflect business structure improvement expenses recorded during the year for the implementation of voluntary early retirement.



For the year, NEC Group's consolidated revenue rose 2.4 percent year-over-year to 2.913 trillion yen.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the Group expects consolidated revenue of 2.950 trillion yen and operating profit of 110.0 billion yen. It also expects 65.0 billion yen of net profit attributable to owners of the parent for the year.



