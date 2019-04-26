

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rotork plc.(ROR.L), British-based company manufacturing industrial flow control equipment, said that it continues to expect to deliver modest sales growth on an organic constant currency basis in 2019, with lower year on year sales in the first half reflecting the strong comparator period.



In a trading update, the company said that order intake on an organic constant currency basis, for the first quarter was modestly ahead of the fourth quarter, though as anticipated was down on the 2018 comparator period which included several large greenfield orders, principally from the Downstream Oil & Gas end user market.



