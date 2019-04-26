

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - TDK Corp. (TTDKF.PK, TTDKY.PK), a Japanese maker of passive components and magnetic application products, reported Friday that its fiscal 2019 attributable net income climbed 29.5 percent to 82.21 billion Japanese yen or $740.59 million from last year's 63.46 billion yen.



Earnings per share were 649.45 yen or $5.85, higher than 501.47 yen a year ago.



Operating income grew 20.2 percent from the prior year to 107.82 billion yen or $971.38 million.



Net sales for the period grew 8.7 percent to 1.38 trillion yen or $12.45 billion from last year's 1.27 billion yen



Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, the company expects attributable net income of 84 billion yen, operating income of 120 billion yen and net sales of 1.42 trillion yen.



Compared to last year, net income is expected to grow by 2.2 percent, operating income by 11.3 percent and net sales to grow by 2.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX