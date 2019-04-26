

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DCM) reported that its profit attributable to shareholders for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 was 663.6 billion yen, down from 790.8 billion yen, prior year. Basic earnings per share was 187.79 yen compared to 214.27 yen. Operating profit increased to 1.01 trillion yen from 987 billion yen.



For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, operating revenues increased to 4.84 trillion yen from 4.76 trillion yen, previous year. The company said this was mainly due to an increase in optical-fiber broadband service revenues due to growth in the number of 'docomo Hikari' user as well as an increase in equipment sales due to an increase in the proportion of advanced smartphones in the number of handsets sold.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the company projects operating revenues to be 4.58 trillion yen, a decrease of 260.8 billion yen from the previous fiscal year due to a decline in mobile communications services revenues resulting from the introduction of new billing plans. Operating profit for the fiscal year is projected to be 830 billion yen. Basic earnings per share is projected to be 175.00 yen, for the fiscal year.



