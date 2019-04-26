

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Air China Ltd (AIRC.L, AIRYY.PK) reported that its net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the company for fiscal year ended 31 December 2018 was 7.35 billion Chinese yuan, representing a year-on-year increase of 1.47%. But, Earnings per share 53.52 cents down from 53.79 cents last year.



Group's revenue were 136.77 billion yuan down from 121.36 billion yuan in the prior year.



The Group recorded 2.245 million flight hours, with a year-on-year increase of 6.14%; traffic measured by RTK reached 27,518 million tonne kilometres, with a year-on-year increase of 8.40%; 110 million passengers were carried, with a year-on-year increase of 8.02%.



