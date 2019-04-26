Issuer Information 1 Issuer: RARIK ohf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 520269-2669 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 549300YQNG5ENQKH6T17 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) RARIK 150538 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000030047 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code D-B-F-U-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer RARIK OHF/2.685 BD 20380515 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount ISK 4.740.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously issued ISK 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time ISK 4.740.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD ISK 20.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Equal Installments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date June 18, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment date November 15, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of installments 40 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date May 15, 2038 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate 2.685% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention 30/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date June 18, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date November 15, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon payments 40 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 38 Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39 Name of index CPI -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Base index value 451.9733 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Index base date June 18, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 44 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Credit rating (rating agency, date) N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Date of Application for Admission to Trading April 24, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to April 24, 2019 Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of admission to trading April 26, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Order book ID 172739 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Market OMX CP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 List population name OMC ICE Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------