Automobile Barcelona to hold a breakthrough show on its centenary edition

BARCELONA, Spain, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automobile Barcelona, the International Motor Show organized by Fira de Barcelona, will hold from 11 to 19 May 2019, its largest edition in years on the occasion of its centenary. The event, the first trade show in Spain to commemorate a hundred years, will showcase a total of 44 car brands and has programmed a large number of side activities to commemorate a century of existence.

The motor show will feature Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Cupra, Dacia, DR Automobiles, EasyMile, Ferrari, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Ford, Hispano Suiza, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Lexus, Lotus, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes Benz, Mercedes Benz Vans, Mini, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Pal-V, Piaggio Commercial Vehicle, Porsche, Renault, Seat, Skoda, Smart, Subaru, Suzuki, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo.

Enrique Lacalle, President of Automobile Barcelona, said "this year's show will be an unmissable event for car enthusiasts, media representatives and industry professionals. We will not only showcase the latest model from the top carmakers but we will also offer visitors the chance to experience first-hand the technologies that will drive the future of society and transform mobility and our lives in a not too distant future.".

The event will be structured around three main pillars: Motorshow, where automotive brands will showcase their latest premieres as well as the different innovations that are transforming the future of the car industry by means of connectivity, autonomous driving, electrification, the internet of things and smart mobility; the Connected Street, where visitors will be able to try out some of these technologies including self-driving vehicles in a real environment or see a flying car; and a third, Road to 100, a programme of activities that will offer a comprehensive journey through the 100 years of Automobile Barcelona's history and the close relationship between Barcelona and the development of the car industry in Spain.

In addition, Automobile Barcelona has produced a new audiovisual show that will take visitors on an interactive and immersive journey through 100 years of the history of automobiles, Barcelona and its transformation and the future of mobility. It is a unique experience with 3D, holographic projections and music with surround sound in an installation of more than 1,500 m2.

Automobile Barcelona is the only show in Spain recognised by the OICA (Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles).