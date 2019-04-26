Waturu Holding A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is expected to be 20 May 2019. The admission to trading is conditional upon that Waturu Holding A/S obtains a sufficient number of shareholders and sufficient free float. The result of the offering is expected to be published on 13 May 2019. Name: Waturu Holding ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0061134780 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: WATURU ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume: Minimum: 10,327,273 shares Maximum: 10,581,818 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 37 79 04 86 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0.05 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mic code: FNDK ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 172681 ------------------------------------------------------------ ICB-klassifikation: Code Industry -------------------- 3000 Consumer Goods -------------------- Supersector: Code Super Sector -------------------------------- 3700 Personal & Household Goods -------------------------------- This information is distributed by request from Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance For further information, please contact Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance, tel. +46 733 968 451 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=721639