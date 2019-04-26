Peter Sun Speaks at Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation: Build Smart Cities along the Digital Silk Road

BEIJING, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 25, the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation was held in Beijing. Peter Sun, chairman and CEO of Inspur Group, attended the forum and delivered a keynote speech titled Build Smart Cities along the Digital Silk Road, exchanging ideas with experts, political officials and business representatives on building smart cities along the Belt and Road.

In his speech, Peter Sun pointed out that in the past two decades, urbanization had injected a strong impetus into China's economic development; and he had reason to believe that the construction of smart cities would provide a new driving force for the global economy. New technologies, like cloud computing, big data, 5G and AI, make smart cities possible. China has gained a vast amount of experience in building smart cities after many years of practice. And Jinan's smart city of spring, a smart city project built by Inspur, was selected Top 10 Smart City Sample Projects in China in April 2019, setting up an example for building smart cities under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The construction of the digital silk road is not a solo project of Chinese enterprises, but part of a chorus of global companies, said Peter Sun, and building smart cities requires a teaming up of international companies. For this reason, Inspur united with IBM, Cisco, Diebold Nixdorf, Ericsson and other technological enterprises to initiate Smart City Alliance in November 2017, to promote smart city construction along the Belt and Road, focusing on smart cities, smart taxation, smart grain, smart finance and smart education.

So far, Inspur has provided informationalized services for 120 countries and regions around the globe, including Thailand Education Cloud Program, Kazakhstan Smart Railway Program, Zambia Smart Taxation Program and Curacao Smart City Program. In the future, together with more global partners, Inspur will build the digital silk road and share the results of the digital economy, Peter Sun added.