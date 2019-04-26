

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $246.1 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $174.7 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $384.2 million or $1.87 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $1.98 billion from $2.02 billion last year.



Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $384.2 Mln. vs. $390.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.87 vs. $1.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.86 -Revenue (Q1): $1.98 Bln vs. $2.02 Bln last year.



