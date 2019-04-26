Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM) shareholders are called to participate in Carmila Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on Thursday 16 May 2019 at 2:30 Pm at les Salons de L'Aéro-Club de France, 6 rue Galilée, 75116 Paris.

The Notice of Meeting including the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the French bulletin of compulsory (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoire BALO) dated 10 April 2018.

A copy of this publication is available on the Company's website (www.carmila.com).

The Shareholders' Meeting documents and the voting form have been made available to Shareholders in accordance with the provisions of the French commercial code (Code de Commerce).

The documents and information referred to in Article R.225-73-1, R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French commercial code are available on the Company's website at www.carmila.com.

Shareholders may obtain these documents by post, in accordance with Article R.225-88 and R.225-89 of the French commercial code, by addressing a written request to:

The company's head office, 58 avenue Emile Zola, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt;

CACEIS Corporate Trust, Service Assemblées Générales, 14 rue Rouget de Lisle, 92862 Issy -les-Moulineaux Cedex 09.

Next events and publications:

16 May 2019 (14:30 Paristime): Shareholders' Annual General Meeting

21 May 2019 : ex-dividend date

23 May 2019: dividend payment (€1.50 per share)

25 July 2019 (after market close): 2019Half Year Results

26 July 2019 (9:00 Paris time)Investors and Analysts meeting

23 October 2019 (after marketclose): Q3 2019 activity

About Carmila

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centers anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. As at 31 December 2018, its consists of 215 shopping centers in France, Spain and Italy, mostly leaders in their catchment areas, and was valued at Euro 6.4 bn. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila is listed on compartment A of Euronext-Paris market under the ticker CARM and benefits from the "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status.

On September 18, 2017, Carmila joined the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices.

On September 24, 2018, Carmila joined Euronext CAC Small, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-tradable indices.

