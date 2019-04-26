

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aon plc (AON) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $659 million, or $2.70 per share. This compares with $594 million, or $2.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $823 million or $3.31 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $3.14 billion from $3.09 billion last year.



Aon plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $823 Mln. vs. $759 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.31 vs. $2.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.31 -Revenue (Q1): $3.14 Bln vs. $3.09 Bln last year.



