

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following companies raised earnings forecast for the fiscal year.



Applied solutions company IDEX Corp. (IEX) raised its earnings forecast for fiscal 2019.



This Lake Forest, Illinois-based company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).



FY19 Outlook



- Raises FY19 EPS target to $5.70 - $5.85 from prior guidance range of $5.60 - $5.80 per share. For fiscal 2018, the company reported EPS of $5.29. Consensus - $5.73 per share.



- Maintains FY19 organic revenue growth projection at 4% - 5%.



Q2 Guidance



- Expects Q2 EPS of $1.47 - $1.50; Consensus - $1.49 per share. - Projects Q2 organic revenue growth of 4% - 5%



Q1 Results



Net income was $110.3 million or $1.44 per share versus $98.9 million or $1.27 per share last year.



Net sales increased to $622.2 million from $612.3 million in the previous year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.37 per share on revenue of $634.28 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.



**



Fortive Corp. (FTV) increased its earnings guidance for fiscal 2019.



This Everett, Washington-based company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide.



For the full year 2019, Fortive now expects adjusted net earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $3.55 - $3.65, versus the previously communicated range of $3.40 - $3.50 per share. For 2018, the company reported earnings from continuing operations of $2.52 per share. Wall Street analysts have a consensus earnings estimate of $3.61 per share.



Fortive now expects 2019 net earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $2.36 - $2.46.



Q2 Guidance



- Sees Q2 EPS from continuing operations to be in the range of $0.47 - $0.51.



- Projects Q2 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $0.86 - $0.90; Consensus - $0.96 per share.



**



Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM)



This Portland, Oregon-based company designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada.



- Hikes FY19 net sales target to $2.98 billion - $3.04 billion from prior range of $2.97 billion - $3.03 billion. For 2018, the company generated sales of $2.80 billion.



- Lifts FY19 EPS outlook to $4.40 - $4.55 from prior range of $4.30 - $4.45 per share. For 2018, the company reported earnings of $3.81 per share.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $4.41 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.



**



Omnicell Inc. (OMCL)



This Mountain View, California-based company provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence.



Updated FY19 Guidance



For the year 2019, the company still expects non-GAAP total revenues to be $880 million - $900 million, and now projects non-GAAP earnings to be $2.62 - $2.82 per share. Earlier, the company expected 2019 non-GAAP earnings between $2.40 and $2.60 per share.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $2.51 per share on revenue of $890.22 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.



For 2018, the company reported earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $787.3 million.



Q1 Results



First quarter 2019 GAAP net income as reported was $3.3 million, or $0.08 per diluted share. This compares to GAAP net income of $2.7 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018.



Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2019 was $25.8 million, or $0.61 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $11.5 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018.



GAAP revenues for the first quarter of 2019 were $202.5 million, up $19.9 million, or 10.9% from the first quarter of 2018.



Wall Street analysts expected earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $199.72 million for the quarter.



