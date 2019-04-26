Regulatory News:

TOTAL (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

1Q19 1Q18 Change vs 1Q18 Adjusted net income1 - in billions of dollars (B$) 2.8 2.9 -4% - in dollars per share 1.02 1.09 -6% DACF1 (B$) 6.5 5.7 +15% Cash Flow from operations (B$) 3.6 2.1 +74% Net income (Group share) of 3.1 B$ in 1Q19, a 18% increase compared to 1Q18 Net-debt-to-capital ratio of 19.8% at March 31, 2019 Hydrocarbon production of 2,946 kboe/d in 1Q19, an increase of 9% compared to 1Q18 Ex-dividend date for first interim 2019 dividend of 0.66 €/share on September 27, 2019

Total's Board of Directors met on April 25, 2019, to approve the Group's first quarter 2019 financial statements. Commenting on the results, Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné said:

"Markets remained volatile with Brent averaging $63/b in the first quarter, down 6% from last year, while natural gas prices were down 11% in Europe and 30% in Asia. Adjusted net income was $2.8 billion this quarter, down 4%, and return on equity held steady at 12% this quarter.

With strong growth in production that reached 2.95 Mboe/d, up 9% year-on-year, the Group's cash flow (DACF) increased by more than 15% year-on-year to $6.5 billion (B$), driven by the ramp-up in cash-accretive projects, including Egina in Nigeria, Ichthys in Australia and Kaombo in Angola. Cash flow after organic investments increased to 3.2 B$, up 18% year-on-year, thanks to strong operational performance and ongoing spending discipline, and the organic pre-dividend cash breakeven was less than $25/b.

The Group made two exploration discoveries: Brulpadda in South Africa and Glengorm in the UK North Sea.

Effective this quarter, the new iGRP (integrated Gas, Renewables Power) reporting segment spearheads the Group's ambition in the integrated gas value chain and low-carbon electricity. The segment's operating cash flow before working capital changes increased by 55% year-on-year, thanks to growing LNG production by more than 50% and doubling LNG sales activity by Total. To prepare the segment for profitable growth in the future, the Group finalized its entry into the Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia, signed the gas agreement for the Papua LNG project to enable the launch of the engineering phase, and strengthened its commitment to the Tellurian-led Driftwood LNG project in the United States.

Downstream continued to perform at a high level, generating 1.7 B$ of operating cash flow before working capital changes, up 25% year-on-year.

Total's balance sheet is strong, with gearing (incorporating the impact of the new IFRS 16 rule on debt) below 20%, in line with the objective. In accordance with the shareholder return policy, the Group increased the first interim dividend for 2019 by 3.1% to €0.66 per share and bought back 0.35 B$ of shares during the quarter, in line with the 2019 target to buy back 1.5 B$ of shares in a $60/b Brent environment. The cash return to the shareholders expressed in dollars stands at 38% of operating cash flow before working capital changes."

Key figures2

In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate,

earnings per share and number of shares 1Q19 4Q18 1Q18 1Q19 vs 1Q18 Adjusted net operating income from business segments 3,413 3,885 3,385 +1% Exploration Production** 1,722 1,976 1,817 -5% Integrated Gas, Renewables Power** 592 676 481 +23% Refining Chemicals 756 900 720 +5% Marketing Services 343 333 367 -7% Contribution of equity affiliates to adjusted net income 614 893 637 -4% Group effective tax rate3 40.5% 38.1% 39.9% Adjusted net income 2,759 3,164 2,884 -4% Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (dollars)4 1.02 1.17 1.09 -6% Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (euros)* 0.90 1.02 0.89 +1% Fully-diluted weighted-average shares (millions) 2,620 2,637 2,568 +2% Net income (Group share) 3,111 1,132 2,636 +18% Organic investments5 2,784 4,459 2,620 +6% Net acquisitions6 306 (1,751) 1,519 -80% Net investments7 3,090 2,708 4,139 -25% Operating cash flow before working capital changes8 6,033 5,672 5,370 +12% Operating cash flow before working capital changes w/o financial charges (DACF)9 6,536 6,095 5,668 +15% Cash flow from operations 3,629 10,640 2,081 +74%

2019 data take into account the impact of the new rule IFRS16 "Leases", effective January 1, 2019.

* Average €-$ exchange rate: 1.1358 in the first quarter 2019.

** 1Q18 and 4Q18 restated; historical data for 2017 and 2018 available on www.total.com

Highlights since the beginning of 201910

Started production at the Egina field in Nigeria and Kaombo Sul in Angola

Significant exploration discovery of Brulpadda offshore South Africa and a new discovery of Glengorm in UK North Sea

Finalized entry into Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia

Signed gas agreement with Papua New Guinea for Papua LNG project

Agreed to invest in Tellurian-led Driftwood LNG project in the U.S. and lift 2.5 Mt/y

Signed 10-year contract to sell 0.7 Mt/y of LNG to private Chinese company Guanghui

Acquired Synova, a company specializing in plastics recycling

Agreement with Saudi Aramco to develop a joint venture in distribution and acquire a network of 250 service stations in Saudi Arabia

Agreement between Saft and the Chinese Tianneng Group to create a joint venture in Lithium-ion batteries

Key figures of environment and Group production

Environment* liquids and gas price realizations, refining margins

1Q19 4Q18 1Q18 1Q19 vs 1Q18 Brent ($/b) 63.1 68.8 66.8 -6% Henry Hub ($/Mbtu) 2.9 3.7 2.8 +1% NBP ($/Mbtu) 6.3 8.8 7.1 -11% JKM ($/Mbtu) 6.6 10.2 9.4 -30% Average price of liquids($/b)** 58.7 59.2 60.0 -2% Average price of gas ($/Mbtu)** 4.5 5.0 4.8 -6% Variable cost margin European refining, VCM ($/t) 33.0 40.8 29.8 +11%

* The indicators, which were changed in the first quarter of 2019, are shown on page 15.

** Consolidated subsidiaries.

Brent was down 6% year-on-year to $63.1/b. The average liquids selling price was more resilient, particularly due to higher prices for Canadian bitumen production.

Gas prices fell by 11% in Europe and 30% in Asia year-on-year.

Production*

1Q19 4Q18 1Q18 1Q19 vs 1Q18 Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d) 2,946 2,876 2,703 +9% Oil (including bitumen) (kb/d)** 1,425 1,382 1,297 +10% Gas (including condensates and associated NGL) (kboe/d)** 1,521 1,493 1,406 +8% Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d) 2,946 2,876 2,703 +9% Liquids (kb/d) 1,629 1,589 1,481 +10% Gas (Mcf/d) 7,321 6,994 6,664 +10%

* Group production EP production iGRP production.

** 4Q18 data restated.

Hydrocarbon production was 2,946 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d) in first quarter 2019, an increase of 9% compared to last year, due to:

+11% related to the start-up and ramp-up of new projects, including Yamal LNG in Russia, Ichthys in Australia, Kaombo North in Angola and Egina in Nigeria,

+3% portfolio effect linked in particular to the integration of Maersk Oil's assets,

-2% linked to production quotas, in particular in the United Arab Emirates, and to the deterioration of safety conditions, notably in Venezuela,

-3% due to the natural decline of the fields and to planned maintenance, notably in Qatar.

Analysis of business segments

Exploration Production (EP redefined scope)

Production

Hydrocarbon production 1Q19 4Q18 1Q18 1Q19 vs 1Q18 EP (kboe/d) 2,428 2,408 2,359 +3% Liquids (kb/d) 1,563 1,541 1,445 +8% Gas (Mcf/d) 4,707 4,710 4,976 -5%

Results

In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate 1Q19 4Q18 1Q18 1Q19 vs 1Q18 Adjusted net operating income* 1,722 1,976 1,817 -5% including income from equity affiliates 213 269 228 -7% Effective tax rate** 48.6% 41.2% 48.7% Organic investments 1,958 2,765 1,798 +9% Net acquisitions 38 (143) 1,571 -98% Net investments 1,996 2,622 3,369 -41% Operating cash flow before working capital changes*** 4,246 3,911 3,921 +8% Cash flow from operations*** 3,936 6,310 3,322 +18%

* Details on adjustment items are shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.

** Tax on adjusted net operating income (adjusted net operating income income from equity affiliates dividends received from investments impairment of goodwill tax on adjusted net operating income).

*** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.

Exploration Production adjusted net operating income was 1,722 M$ in the first quarter of 2019, a decrease of 5% year-on-year, reflecting the weaker environment and an 84 M$ increase in exploration expense this quarter.

Operating cash flow before working capital changes increased by 8% year-on-year, driven by the production ramp-up of cash accretive new fields. Exploration Production generated 2.3 B$ of cash flow after organic investments in the first quarter of 2019.

Integrated Gas, Renewables Power (iGRP)

Production and liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales

Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d) 1Q19 4Q18 1Q18 1Q19 vs 1Q18 iGRP (kboe/d) 518 468 344 +51% Liquids (kb/d) 66 48 36 +83% Gas (Mcf/d) 2,614 2,284 1,688 +55% LNG (Mt) 1Q19 4Q18 1Q18 1Q19 vs 1Q18 Overall LNG sales 7.7 7.9 3.8 x2 incl. sales from equity production* 3.8 3.3 2.5 +52% incl. sales by Total from equity production and third party purchases 6.0 6.7 2.6 x2.3

* The Group's equity production may be sold by Total or by the joint ventures.

Total LNG sales doubled from a year ago with the start-up of Yamal LNG trains 2&3 in Russia, Ichthys in Australia and the acquisition of Engie's LNG portfolio in 2018.

The year-on-year growth in liquids production is mainly related to the ramp up of condensate production from Ichthys in Australia.

Results

In millions of dollars 1Q19 4Q18 1Q18 1Q19 vs 1Q18 Adjusted net operating income* 592 676 481 +23% including income from equity affiliates 255 447 228 +12% Organic investments 493 614 336 +47% Net acquisitions 400 (1,348) 86 x4.7 Net investments 893 (734) 422 x2.1 Operating cash flow before working capital changes** 610 617 393 +55% Cash flow from operations** 892 434 68 x13.1

* Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.

** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.

Adjusted net operating income for the iGRP sector was 592 M$ in the first quarter of 2019, up 23% year-on-year, thanks notably to the strong increase in LNG sales but impacted by lower gas prices. Operating cash flow before working capital changes increased by 55% year-on-year, thanks in particular to the start-up of Ichthys in Australia.

Refining Chemicals

Refinery throughput and utilization rates*

1Q19 4Q18 1Q18 1Q19 vs 1Q18 Refinery throughput (kb/d) 1,862 1,886 1,832 +2% France 592 591 624 -5% Rest of Europe 823 809 746 +10% Rest of world 447 486 462 -3% Utlization rate based on crude only** 89% 90% 87%

* Includes refineries in Africa reported in the Marketing Services segment.

** Based on distillation capacity at the beginning of the year.

Refinery throughput volumes increased by 2% in the first quarter 2019 compared to the first quarter 2018, as a result of improved use of facilities in the first quarter of 2019 linked to improved operational performance this year.

Results

In millions of dollars 1Q19 4Q18 1Q18 1Q19 vs 1Q18 Adjusted net operating income* 756 900 720 +5% Organic investments 240 615 308 -22% Net acquisitions (124) (429) (1) x124 Net investments 116 186 307 -62% Operating cash flow before working capital changes** 1,104 1,276 920 +20% Cash flow from operations** (538) 3,080 (1,109) -51%

* Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.

** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.

With the European refining variable cost margin (VCM) up 11% year-on-year and despite a deterioration in petrochemical margins, adjusted net operating income for the Refining Chemicals segment increased by 5% year-on-year to 756 M$. Operating cash flow before working capital changes increased by 20% year-on-year.

Marketing Services

Petroleum product sales

Sales in kb/d* 1Q19 4Q18 1Q18 1Q19 vs 1Q18 Marketing Services sales 1,836 1,786 1,801 +2% Europe 1,012 986 993 +2% Rest of world 824 800 808 +2%

* Excludes trading and bulk refining sales

Sales of petroleum products increased by 2% compared to last year, in line with market growth.

Results

In millions of dollars 1Q19 4Q18 1Q18 1Q19 vs 1Q18 Adjusted net operating income* 343 333 367 -7% Organic investments 80 424 136 -41% Net acquisitions (8) 165 (136) ns Net investments 72 589 ns Operating cash flow before working capital changes** 582 500 430 +35% Cash flow from operations** 232 1,226 (60) ns

* Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.

** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases

Adjusted net operating income was 343 M$ in the first quarter, down 7% year-on-year due to the sale of Total Erg in 2018.

Group results

Adjusted net operating income from business segments

Adjusted net operating income from the business segments was 3,413 M$ in the first quarter 2019, up 1% year-on-year, despite lower Brent prices. This strong resilience is linked to production growth in a context of continuing efforts to reduce costs.

Adjusted net income (Group share)

Adjusted net income (Group share) was 2,759 M$ in the first quarter 2019, down 4% compared to last year. This decrease reflects the increase in the net cost of net debt compared to a year ago mainly due to the rise in U.S. dollar interest rates.

Adjusted net income excludes the after-tax inventory effect, special items and the impact of effects of changes in fair value11

Total net income adjustments12 were 352 M$ in the first quarter 2019, primarily related to inventory items.

The effective tax rate for the Group was stable in the first quarter 2019 at 40.5%, compared to 39.9% last year.

Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share

Adjusted earnings per share in the first quarter 2019 decreased by 6% to $1.02, calculated on the basis of a weighted average of 2,620 million fully-diluted shares, from $1.09 in the first quarter 2018.

In the context of the shareholder return policy announced in February 2018, the Group has continued to buy back shares, including:

the buyback of shares issued in 2019 under the scrip dividend option to cancel any dilution related to the exercise of this option: 1.2 million shares repurchased in the first quarter 2019.

the buyback of additional shares 6.2 million shares repurchased in the first quarter 2019 for 0.35 B$ as part of the 5 B$ buyback program for 2018-20.

The number of fully-diluted shares was 2,620 million on March 31, 2019.

Asset sales acquisitions

Asset sales completed in the first quarter 2019 were 363 M$, comprised mainly of the sale of the Group's interest in the Hazira terminal in India and its polystyrene activity in China.

Acquisitions completed in the first quarter 2019 were 669 M$, related mainly to the signature of the acquisition of a 10% stake in the Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia.

Net cash flow

Net cash flow13 for the Group was 2,943 M$ in the first quarter 2019, up sharply year-on-year due to higher operating cash flow before working capital changes and lower net acquisitions.

Profitability

The return on equity was 11.7% for the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, an increase compared to the same period last year.

In millions of dollars April 1, 2018 March 31, 2019 January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 April 1, 2017 March 31, 2018 Adjusted net income 13,810 13,964 11,150 Average adjusted shareholders' equity 118,094 114,183 111,522 Return on equity (ROE) 11.7% 12.2% 10.0%

The return on average capital employed was 10.7% for the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, an increase compared to the same period last year.

In millions of dollars April 1, 2018 March 31, 2019 January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 April 1, 2017 March 31, 2018 Adjusted net operating income 15,697 15,691 12,428 Average capital employed 146,210 133,123 136,384 ROACE 10.7% 11.8% 9.1%

Total S.A. accounts

Net income for Total S.A., the parent company, was 1,391 million euros in the first quarter 2019, compared with 1,928 million euros a year ago.

2019 Sensitivities*

Change Estimated impact on

adjusted net operating income Estimated impact on

cash flow

from operations Dollar +/- 0.1 per -/+ 0.1 B$ ~0 B$ Average liquids price** +/- 10 $/b +/- 2.7 B$ +/- 3.2 B$ Variable cost margin, European refining (VCM)*** +/- 10 $/t +/- 0.5 B$ +/- 0.6 B$

* Sensitivities are revised once per year upon publication of the previous year's fourth quarter results. Sensitivities are estimates based on assumptions about the Group's portfolio in 2019. Actual results could vary significantly from estimates based on the application of these sensitivities. The impact of the $-€ sensitivity on adjusted net operating income is essentially attributable to Refining Chemicals.

** In a 60 $/b Brent environment.

*** VCM was introduced with the release of the main indicators for the first quarter of 2019.

Summary and outlook

Since the start of the second quarter 2019, Brent has traded at around $70/b in a context of compliance with OPEC quotas, disrupted production in Venezuela and uncertainty in Libya. The environment remains volatile, however, with uncertainty around the evolution of non-OPEC supply and the impact of global economic growth on demand.

The Group has strong visibility on DACF growth in 2019 with an increase of 6 B$ compared to 2017 at $60/b thanks to the ramp-up of high cash margin projects, like Ichthys in Australia, Kaombo in Angola and Egina in Nigeria, that have already started up. It will also benefit from the full-year contribution of the Maersk Oil assets and ADNOC Offshore in 2019.

The Group maintains its spending discipline in 2019 with a net investment target of 15-16 B$, cost savings of 4.7 B$ and an average production cost of $5.5/boe. The organic pre-dividend cash flow breakeven will remain below $30/b.

Production growth should exceed 9% in 2019, thanks to the ramp-up of projects started in 2018 and the start-ups this year of Kaombo Sul in Angola, Iara 1 in Brazil, Culzean in the UK and Johan Sverdrup in Norway. To take advantage of the favorable cost environment, the Group is working to launch profitable projects, including Mero 2 in Brazil, Tilenga Kingfisher in Uganda and Arctic LNG 2 in Russia.

After the acquisition of Engie's LNG assets in 2018, the Group is continuing to grow in this area in 2019 with the planned start-up of Cameron LNG in the United States.

Refining margins remain volatile at the start of the second quarter and the refinery utilization rate is expected to be affected by seasonal maintenance in France and the UK in the second quarter.

In this context, the Group is continuing to implement its shareholder return policy. The dividend in euro will be increased by 3.1% in 2019 representing a total increase of 6.5% since 2017 in line with the target increase of 10% over the period 2018-2020. Total will buy back 1.5 B$ of shares in 2019 at $60/b as part of its 5 B$ share buyback program over the 2018-2020 period, and it will eliminate the scrip dividend option as of June 2019.

To listen to the presentation by CFO Patrick de La Chevardière today at 13:00 (London time) please log on to total.com or call +44 (0) 207 192 8000 in Europe or +1 631 510 7495 in the United States (code: 9794372). To listen to the replay, please consult the website or call +44 (0) 333 300 9785 in Europe or +1 917 677 7532 in the United States (code: 9794372).

Operating information by segment

Group production (EP iGRP)

Combined liquids and gas production by region (kboe/d) 1Q19 4Q18 1Q18 1Q19 vs 1Q18 Europe and Central Asia 990 997 886 +12% Africa 697 661 673 +3% Middle East and North Africa 686 655 639 +7% Americas 373 386 371 +1% Asia-Pacific 201 176 134 +50% Total production 2,946 2,876 2,703 +9% includes equity affiliates 709 699 724 -2%

Liquids production by region (kb/d) 1Q19 4Q18 1Q18 1Q19 vs 1Q18 Europe and Central Asia 352 363 299 +18% Africa 540 509 503 +7% Middle East and North Africa 522 503 501 +4% Americas 177 191 165 +7% Asia-Pacific 39 22 13 +199% Total production 1,629 1,589 1,481 +10% includes equity affiliates 217 231 304 -29%

Gas production by region (Mcf/d) 1Q19 4Q18 1Q18 1Q19 vs 1Q18 Europe and Central Asia 3,426 3,416 3,157 +9% Africa 792 738 857 -8% Middle East and North Africa 905 843 761 +19% Americas 1,101 1,094 1,158 -5% Asia-Pacific 1,097 903 731 +50% Total production 7,321 6,994 6,664 +10% includes equity affiliates 2,653 2,524 2,257 +18%

Downstream (Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services)

Petroleum product sales by region (kb/d) 1Q19 4Q18 1Q18 1Q19 vs 1Q18 Europe 2,022 2,062 1,902 +6% Africa 658 778 754 -13% Americas 839 767 760 +10% Rest of world 616 531 680 -9% Total consolidated sales 4,135 4,138 4,096 +1% Includes bulk sales 557 593 570 -2% Includes trading 1,742 1,759 1,725 +1%

Adjustment items to net income (Group share)

In millions of dollars 1Q19 4Q18 1Q18 Special items affecting net income (Group share) (14) (1,026) (195) Gain (loss) on asset sales (2) (101) Restructuring charges (2) (32) (21) Impairments (1,259) (12) Other (12) 267 (61) After-tax inventory effect: FIFO vs. replacement cost 388 (1,052) (45) Effect of changes in fair value (22) 46 (8) Total adjustments affecting net income 352 (2,032) (248)

Investments Divestments

Investments divestments In millions of dollars 1Q19 4Q18 1Q18 1Q19 vs 1Q18 Organic investments (a) 2,784 4,459 2,620 +6% capitalized exploration 232 306 111 x2.1 increase in non-current loans 130 160 171 -24% repayment of non-current loans (134) (382) (416) -68% Acquisitions (b) 669 349 3,688 -82% Asset sales (c) 363 2,101 2,169 -83% Other transactions with non-controlling interests (d) (1) Net investments (a b c d) 3,090 2,708 4,139 -25%

Cash flow

In millions of dollars 1Q19 4Q18 1Q18 1Q19 vs 1Q18 Operating cash flow before working capital changes excluding financials charges (DACF) 6,536 6,095 5,668 +15% Financial charges (503) (423) (298) +69% Operating cash flow before working capital changes (a) 6,033 5,672 5,370 +12% (Increase) decrease in working capital (2,970) 6,425 (3,222) -8% Inventory effect 566 (1,457) (67) ns Cash flow from operations 3,629 10,640 2,081 +74% Organic investments (b) 2,784 4,459 2,620 +6% Free cash flow after organic investments, excluding net acquisitions (a-b) 3,249 1,213 2,750 +18% Net investments c 3,090 2,708 4,139 -25% Net cash flow (a-c) 2,943 2,964 1,231 x2.4

Gearing ratio*

In millions of dollars 03/31/2019 12/31/2018 03/31/2018 Current borrowings 13,906 13,306 14,909 Net current financial assets (2,722) (3,176) (1,920) Net financial assets classified as held for sale 227 (15) Non-current financial debt 44,396 40,129 40,257 Hedging instruments of non-current debt (637) (680) (1,154) Cash and cash equivalents (25,432) (27,907) (30,092) Net debt (a) 29,738 21,657 22,000 Shareholders' equity Group share 117,993 115,640 121,187 Non-controlling interests 2,365 2,474 2,499 Shareholders' equity (b) 120,358 118,114 123,686 Net-debt-to-capital ratio a (a b) 19.8% 15.5% 15.1%

The net-debt-to-capital ratio on March 31, 2019 includes the impact of the new IFRS 16 rule, effective January 1, 2019

Return on average capital employed

Twelve months ended March 31, 2019

In millions of dollars Exploration Production Integrated Gas, Renewables Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Group Adjusted net operating income 8,452 2,530 3,415 1,628 15,697 Capital employed at 3/31/2018* 93,276 30,996 13,428 7,409 143,957 Capital employed at 3/31/2019* 90,051 37,235 13,153 8,255 148,463 ROACE 9.2% 7.4% 25.7% 20.8% 10.7%

Full-year 2018

In millions of dollars Exploration Production Integrated Gas, Renewables Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Group Adjusted net operating income 8,547 2,419 3,379 1,652 15,691 Capital employed at 12/31/2017* 82,510 30,103 11,045 6,929 127,727 Capital employed at 12/31/2018* 89,400 34,746 10,599 6,442 138,519 ROACE 9.9% 7.5% 31.2% 24.7% 11.8%

* At replacement cost (excluding after-tax inventory effect).

This press release presents the results for the first quarter 2019 from the consolidated financial statements of TOTAL S.A. as of March 31, 2019 (unaudited). The review procedures by the Statutory Auditors are underway. This document does not constitute the Annual Financial Report (Rapport Financier Annuel) within the meaning of article L. 451-1-2 of the French monetary and financial Code (Code monétaire et financier).

This document may contain forward-looking information on the Group (including objectives and trends), as well as forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notably with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, business, strategy and plans of TOTAL. These data do not represent forecasts within the meaning of European Regulation No. 809/2004.

Such forward-looking information and statements included in this document are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future, and are subject to a number of risk factors that could lead to a significant difference between actual results and those anticipated, the price of petroleum products, the ability to realize cost reductions and operating efficiencies without unduly disrupting business operations, changes in regulations including environmental and climate, currency fluctuations, as well as economic and political developments and changes in business conditions. Certain financial information is based on estimates particularly in the assessment of the recoverable value of assets and potential impairments of assets relating thereto.

Neither TOTAL nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further information on factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect the Group's business, financial condition, including its operating income and cash flow, reputation or outlook is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French language version of which is filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers and annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Financial information by business segment is reported in accordance with the internal reporting system and shows internal segment information that is used to manage and measure the performance of TOTAL. In addition to IFRS measures, certain alternative performance indicators are presented, such as performance indicators excluding the adjustment items described below (adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, adjusted net income), return on equity (ROE), return on average capital employed (ROACE) and gearing ratio. These indicators are meant to facilitate the analysis of the financial performance of TOTAL and the comparison of income between periods. They allow investors to track the measures used internally to manage and measure the performance of the Group.

These adjustment items include:

(i) Special items

Due to their unusual nature or particular significance, certain transactions qualified as "special items" are excluded from the business segment figures. In general, special items relate to transactions that are significant, infrequent or unusual. However, in certain instances, transactions such as restructuring costs or asset disposals, which are not considered to be representative of the normal course of business, may be qualified as special items although they may have occurred within prior years or are likely to occur again within the coming years.

(ii) Inventory valuation effect

The adjusted results of the Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services segments are presented according to the replacement cost method. This method is used to assess the segments' performance and facilitate the comparability of the segments' performance with those of its competitors.

In the replacement cost method, which approximates the LIFO (Last-In, First-Out) method, the variation of inventory values in the statement of income is, depending on the nature of the inventory, determined using either the month-end price differentials between one period and another or the average prices of the period rather than the historical value. The inventory valuation effect is the difference between the results according to the FIFO (First-In, First-Out) and the replacement cost.

(iii) Effect of changes in fair value

The effect of changes in fair value presented as an adjustment item reflects, for some transactions, differences between internal measures of performance used by TOTAL's management and the accounting for these transactions under IFRS.

IFRS requires that trading inventories be recorded at their fair value using period-end spot prices. In order to best reflect the management of economic exposure through derivative transactions, internal indicators used to measure performance include valuations of trading inventories based on forward prices.

Furthermore, TOTAL, in its trading activities, enters into storage contracts, whose future effects are recorded at fair value in Group's internal economic performance. IFRS precludes recognition of this fair value effect.

The adjusted results (adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, adjusted net income) are defined as replacement cost results, adjusted for special items, excluding the effect of changes in fair value.

Euro amounts presented for the fully adjusted-diluted earnings per share represent dollar amounts converted at the average euro-dollar (€-$) exchange rate for the applicable period and are not the result of financial statements prepared in euros.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to separately disclose proved, probable and possible reserves that a company has determined in accordance with SEC rules. We may use certain terms in this press release, such as "potential reserves" or "resources", that the SEC's guidelines strictly prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File N° 1-10888, available from us at 2, place Jean Millier Arche Nord Coupole/Regnault 92078 Paris-La Défense Cedex, France, or at our website total.com. You can also obtain this form from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or on the SEC's website sec.gov.

Total financial statements

First quarter 2019 consolidated accounts, IFRS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME TOTAL (unaudited) 1st quarter 4th quarter 1st quarter (M$)(a) 2019 2018 2018 Sales 51,205 52,495 49,611 Excise taxes (6,081) (6,183) (6,319) Revenues from sales 45,124 46,312 43,292 Purchases, net of inventory variation (29,721) (33,420) (29,446) Other operating expenses (6,725) (6,913) (6,937) Exploration costs (288) (201) (204) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (3,466) (4,362) (2,916) Other income 247 482 523 Other expense (209) (315) (190) Financial interest on debt (561) (529) (390) Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents (28) (30) (41) Cost of net debt (589) (559) (431) Other financial income 160 269 240 Other financial expense (195) (185) (170) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 711 665 484 Income taxes (1,909) (593) (1,596) Consolidated net income 3,140 1,180 2,649 Group share 3,111 1,132 2,636 Non-controlling interests 29 48 13 Earnings per share ($) 1.17 0.40 1.00 Fully-diluted earnings per share ($) 1.16 0.40 0.99 (a) Except for per share amounts.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME TOTAL (unaudited) 1st quarter 4th quarter 1st quarter (M$) 2019 2018 2018 Consolidated net income 3,140 1,180 2,649 Other comprehensive income Actuarial gains and losses 164 (112) 25 Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments 33 (3) 7 Tax effect (45) 44 2 Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company (1,531) (881) 2,131 Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss (1,379) (952) 2,165 Currency translation adjustment 806 52 (362) Cash flow hedge (127) (285) 178 Variation of foreign currency basis spread 11 (14) (29) Share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount 388 (266) (168) Other 1 (1) Tax effect 38 98 (48) Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss 1,117 (416) (429) Total other comprehensive income (net amount) (262) (1,368) 1,736 Comprehensive income 2,878 (188) 4,385 Group share 2,840 (221) 4,356 Non-controlling interests 38 33 29

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET TOTAL March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 March 31, 2018 (M$) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets, net 28,727 28,922 24,502 Property, plant and equipment, net 117,881 113,324 116,181 Equity affiliates: investments and loans 25,996 23,444 22,332 Other investments 1,468 1,421 1,710 Non-current financial assets 637 680 1,154 Deferred income taxes 6,246 6,663 5,519 Other non-current assets 2,156 2,509 3,633 Total non-current assets 183,111 176,963 175,031 Current assets Inventories, net 17,075 14,880 17,006 Accounts receivable, net 19,321 17,270 17,774 Other current assets 16,237 14,724 14,824 Current financial assets 3,373 3,654 2,289 Cash and cash equivalents 25,432 27,907 30,092 Assets classified as held for sale 314 1,364 Total current assets 81,752 79,799 81,985 Total assets 264,863 256,762 257,016

LIABILITIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Shareholders' equity Common shares 8,231 8,227 8,207 Paid-in surplus and retained earnings 123,702 120,569 120,559 Currency translation adjustment (11,606) (11,313) (6,413) Treasury shares (2,334) (1,843) (1,166) Total shareholders' equity Group share 117,993 115,640 121,187 Non-controlling interests 2,365 2,474 2,499 Total shareholders' equity 120,358 118,114 123,686 Non-current liabilities Deferred income taxes 11,339 11,490 11,943 Employee benefits 3,150 3,363 3,796 Provisions and other non-current liabilities 21,020 21,432 19,268 Non-current financial debt 44,396 40,129 40,257 Total non-current liabilities 79,905 76,414 75,264 Current liabilities Accounts payable 26,416 26,134 24,836 Other creditors and accrued liabilities 23,361 22,246 17,952 Current borrowings 13,906 13,306 14,909 Other current financial liabilities 651 478 369 Liabilities directly associated with the assets classified as held for sale 266 70 Total current liabilities 64,600 62,234 58,066 Total liabilities shareholders' equity 264,863 256,762 257,016

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW TOTAL (unaudited) 1st quarter 4th quarter 1st quarter (M$) 2019 2018 2018 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income 3,140 1,180 2,649 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment 3,716 4,553 3,046 Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes 140 (1,356) 114 (Gains) losses on disposals of assets (173) (390) (125) Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings (306) 147 (259) (Increase) decrease in working capital (2,970) 6,425 (3,222) Other changes, net 82 81 (122) Cash flow from operating activities 3,629 10,640 2,081

CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions (2,704) (4,550) (5,665) Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired 49 (726) Investments in equity affiliates and other securities (753) (529) (162) Increase in non-current loans (130) (160) (171) Total expenditures (3,587) (5,190) (6,724) Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 8 1,321 1,978 Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold 147 27 3 Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments 208 753 188 Repayment of non-current loans 134 382 416 Total divestments 497 2,483 2,585 Cash flow used in investing activities (3,090) (2,707) (4,139)

CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance (repayment) of shares: - Parent company shareholders 1 9 - Treasury shares (491) (1,744) (558) Dividends paid: - Parent company shareholders (1,830) (705) (1,516) - Non-controlling interests (4) (12) Issuance of perpetual subordinated notes Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (140) (59) (150) Other transactions with non-controlling interests (150) (1) Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt 1,250 931 (2,480) Increase (decrease) in current borrowings (1,526) (2,994) 1,707 Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities 106 (242) 1,155 Cash flow used in financing activities (2,780) (4,818) (1,845) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2,241) 3,115 (3,903) Effect of exchange rates (234) (460) 810 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 27,907 25,252 33,185 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 25,432 27,907 30,092

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TOTAL (unaudited) Common shares issued Paid-in surplus and

retained earnings Currency translation adjustment Treasury shares Shareholders' equity -

Group Share Non-controlling interests Total shareholders' equity (M$) Number Amount Number Amount As of January 1, 2018 2,528,989,616 7,882 112,040 (7,908) (8,376,756) (458) 111,556 2,481 114,037 Net income of the

first quarter 2018 2,636 2,636 13 2,649 Other comprehensive Income 225 1,495 1,720 16 1,736 Comprehensive Income 2,861 1,495 4,356 29 4,385 Dividend (12) (12) Issuance of common shares 104,830,551 325 5,675 6,000 6,000 Purchase of treasury shares (12,471,369) (708) (708) (708) Sale of treasury shares(a) Share-based payments 129 129 129 Share cancellation Issuance of perpetual subordinated notes Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (81) (81) (81) Other operations with non-controlling interests (4) (4) 4 Other items (61) (61) (3) (64) As of March 31, 2018 2,633,820,167 8,207 120,559 (6,413) (20,848,125) (1,166) 121,187 2,499 123,686 Net income from April 1 to December 31, 2018 8,810 8,810 91 8,901 Other comprehensive Income (245) (4,900) (5,145) (85) (5,230) Comprehensive Income 8,565 (4,900) 3,665 6 3,671 Dividend (7,881) (7,881) (85) (7,966) Issuance of common shares 51,372,539 151 2,691 2,842 2,842 Purchase of treasury shares (60,295,112) (3,620) (3,620) (3,620) Sale of treasury shares(a) (240) 4,079,257 240 Share-based payments 165 165 165 Share cancellation (44,590,699) (131) (2,572) 44,590,699 2,703 Issuance of perpetual subordinated notes Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (234) (234) (234) Other operations with non-controlling interests (513) (513) (103) (616) Other items 29 29 157 186 As of December 31, 2018 2,640,602,007 8,227 120,569 (11,313) (32,473,281) (1,843) 115,640 2,474 118,114 Net income of the

first quarter 2019 3,111 3,111 29 3,140 Other comprehensive Income 22 (293) (271) 9 (262) Comprehensive Income 3,133 (293) 2,840 38 2,878 Dividend Issuance of common shares 1,272,267 4 64 68 68 Purchase of treasury shares (8,675,188) (491) (491) (491) Sale of treasury shares(a) 2,210 Share-based payments 11 11 11 Share cancellation Issuance of perpetual subordinated notes Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (75) (75) (75) Other operations with

non-controlling interests (150) (150) Other items 3 3 As of March 31, 2019 2,641,874,274 8,231 123,702 (11,606) (41,146,259) (2,334) 117,993 2,365 120,358 (a)Treasury shares related

to the restricted stock grants.

INFORMATIONS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT TOTAL (unaudited) 1st quarter 2019 Exploration Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales 1,794 6,419 21,711 21,279 2 51,205 Intersegment sales 7,716 627 8,017 162 27 (16,549) Excise taxes (776) (5,305) (6,081) Revenues from sales 9,510 7,046 28,952 16,136 29 (16,549) 45,124 Operating expenses (4,029) (6,409) (27,334) (15,334) (177) 16,549 (36,734) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,529) (315) (374) (233) (15) (3,466) Operating income 2,952 322 1,244 569 (163) 4,924 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 194 380 149 (10) 1 714 Tax on net operating income (1,424) (173) (292) (164) 60 (1,993) Net operating income 1,722 529 1,101 395 (102) 3,645 Net cost of net debt (505) Non-controlling interests (29) Net income group share 3,111 1st quarter 2019 (adjustments)(a) Exploration Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales (27) (27) Intersegment sales Excise taxes Revenues from sales (27) (27) Operating expenses (58) 492 74 508 Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests Operating income (b) (85) 492 74 481 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 6 2 8 Tax on net operating income 16 (149) (22) (155) Net operating income (b) (63) 345 52 334 Net cost of net debt (4) Non-controlling interests 22 Net income group share 352 (a) Adjustments include special items,

inventory valuation effect

and the effect of changes in fair value. (b) Of which inventory valuation effect - On operating income 492 74 - On net operating income 345 52 1st quarter 2019 (adjusted) Exploration Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales 1,794 6,446 21,711 21,279 2 51,232 Intersegment sales 7,716 627 8,017 162 27 (16,549) Excise taxes (776) (5,305) (6,081) Revenues from sales 9,510 7,073 28,952 16,136 29 (16,549) 45,151 Operating expenses (4,029) (6,351) (27,826) (15,408) (177) 16,549 (37,242) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,529) (315) (374) (233) (15) (3,466) Adjusted operating income 2,952 407 752 495 (163) 4,443 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 194 374 147 (10) 1 706 Tax on net operating income (1,424) (189) (143) (142) 60 (1,838) Adjusted net operating income 1,722 592 756 343 (102) 3,311 Net cost of net debt (501) Non-controlling interests (51) Adjusted net income group share 2,759 1st quarter 2019 Exploration Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Total expenditures 2,025 1,118 285 144 15 3,587 Total divestments 29 225 169 72 2 497 Cash flow from operating activities 3,936 892 (538) 232 (893) 3,629

INFORMATIONS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT TOTAL (unaudited) 4th quarter 2018 Exploration Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales 2,119 3,781 23,365 23,226 4 52,495 Intersegment sales 7,659 662 8,786 246 18 (17,371) Excise taxes (822) (5,361) (6,183) Revenues from sales 9,778 4,443 31,329 18,111 22 (17,371) 46,312 Operating expenses (4,540) (3,896) (31,552) (17,671) (246) 17,371 (40,534) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (3,046) (807) (311) (187) (11) (4,362) Operating income 2,192 (260) (534) 253 (235) 1,416 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 339 399 144 5 29 916 Tax on net operating income (798) (79) 230 (69) 48 (668) Net operating income 1,733 60 (160) 189 (158) 1,664 Net cost of net debt (484) Non-controlling interests (48) Net income group share 1,132 4th quarter 2018(a) Exploration Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales 43 43 Intersegment sales Excise taxes Revenues from sales 43 43 Operating expenses 1 (72) (1,323) (197) (1,591) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (642) (580) (2) (1,224) Operating income (b) (641) (609) (1,325) (197) (2,772) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items (207) (150) (5) (362) Tax on net operating income 398 200 415 58 1,071 Net operating income (b) (243) (616) (1,060) (144) (2,063) Net cost of net debt (4) Non-controlling interests 35 Net income group share (2,032) (a) Adjustments include special items,

inventory valuation effect

and the effect of changes in fair value. (b) Of which inventory valuation effect - On operating income (1,299) (158) - On net operating income (963) (113) 4th quarter 2018 Exploration Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales 2,119 3,738 23,365 23,226 4 52,452 Intersegment sales 7,659 662 8,786 246 18 (17,371) Excise taxes (822) (5,361) (6,183) Revenues from sales 9,778 4,400 31,329 18,111 22 (17,371) 46,269 Operating expenses (4,541) (3,824) (30,229) (17,474) (246) 17,371 (38,943) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,404) (227) (309) (187) (11) (3,138) Adjusted operating income 2,833 349 791 450 (235) 4,188 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 339 606 294 10 29 1,278 Tax on net operating income (1,196) (279) (185) (127) 48 (1,739) Adjusted net operating income 1,976 676 900 333 (158) 3,727 Net cost of net debt (480) Non-controlling interests (83) Adjusted net income group share 3,164 4th quarter 2018 Exploration Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Total expenditures 3,160 685 668 627 50 5,190 Total divestments 538 1,419 482 38 6 2,483 Cash flow from operating activities 6,310 434 3,080 1,226 (410) 10,640

INFORMATIONS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT TOTAL (unaudited) 1st quarter 2018 Exploration Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales 2,218 4,340 21,739 21,308 6 49,611 Intersegment sales 6,777 492 7,956 198 97 (15,520) Excise taxes (847) (5,472) (6,319) Revenues from sales 8,995 4,832 28,848 16,034 103 (15,520) 43,292 Operating expenses (3,930) (4,518) (27,879) (15,503) (277) 15,520 (36,587) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,216) (204) (313) (174) (9) (2,916) Operating income 2,849 110 656 357 (183) 3,789 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 321 354 128 86 (2) 887 Tax on net operating income (1,432) (133) (104) (103) 96 (1,676) Net operating income 1,738 331 680 340 (89) 3,000 Net cost of net debt (351) Non-controlling interests (13) Net income group share 2,636 1st quarter 2018 (adjustments)(a) Exploration Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales (11) (11) Intersegment sales Excise taxes Revenues from sales (11) (11) Operating expenses (53) (92) (38) (29) (9) (221) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (22) (22) Operating income (b) (53) (125) (38) (29) (9) (254) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items (101) (11) (21) (1) (134) Tax on net operating income 75 (14) 19 3 83 Net operating income (b) (79) (150) (40) (27) (9) (305) Net cost of net debt (10) Non-controlling interests 67 Net income group share (248) (a) Adjustments include special items,

inventory valuation effect and

the effect of changes in fair value. (b) Of which inventory valuation effect - On operating income (38) (29) - On net operating income (23) (27) 1st quarter 2018 (adjusted) Exploration Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales 2,218 4,351 21,739 21,308 6 49,622 Intersegment sales 6,777 492 7,956 198 97 (15,520) Excise taxes (847) (5,472) (6,319) Revenues from sales 8,995 4,843 28,848 16,034 103 (15,520) 43,303 Operating expenses (3,877) (4,426) (27,841) (15,474) (268) 15,520 (36,366) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,216) (182) (313) (174) (9) (2,894) Adjusted operating income 2,902 235 694 386 (174) 4,043 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 422 365 149 87 (2) 1,021 Tax on net operating income (1,507) (119) (123) (106) 96 (1,759) Adjusted net operating income 1,817 481 720 367 (80) 3,305 Net cost of net debt (341) Non-controlling interests (80) Adjusted net income group share 2,884 1st quarter 2018 Exploration Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Total expenditures 5,545 575 332 228 44 6,724 Total divestments 2,176 153 25 228 3 2,585 Cash flow from operating activities 3,322 68 (1,109) (60) (140) 2,081

Reconciliation of the information by business segment with Consolidated Financial Statements TOTAL (unaudited)

Consolidated 1st quarter 2019 statement (M$) Adjusted Adjustments(a) of income Sales 51,232 (27) 51,205 Excise taxes (6,081) (6,081) Revenues from sales 45,151 (27) 45,124 Purchases net of inventory variation (30,238) 517 (29,721) Other operating expenses (6,716) (9) (6,725) Exploration costs (288) (288) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (3,466) (3,466) Other income 200 47 247 Other expense (73) (136) (209) Financial interest on debt (557) (4) (561) Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents (28) (28) Cost of net debt (585) (4) (589) Other financial income 160 160 Other financial expense (195) (195) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 614 97 711 Income taxes (1,754) (155) (1,909) Consolidated net income 2,810 330 3,140 Group share 2,759 352 3,111 Non-controlling interests 51 (22) 29 (a) Adjustments include special items,

inventory valuation effect

and the effect of changes in fair value. Consolidated 1st quarter 2018 statement (M$) Adjusted Adjustments(a) of income Sales 49,622 (11) 49,611 Excise taxes (6,319) (6,319) Revenues from sales 43,303 (11) 43,292 Purchases net of inventory variation (29,360) (86) (29,446) Other operating expenses (6,802) (135) (6,937) Exploration costs (204) (204) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,894) (22) (2,916) Other income 374 149 523 Other expense (60) (130) (190) Financial interest on debt (380) (10) (390) Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents (41) (41) Cost of net debt (421) (10) (431) Other financial income 240 240 Other financial expense (170) (170) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 637 (153) 484 Income taxes (1,679) 83 (1,596) Consolidated net income 2,964 (315) 2,649 Group share 2,884 (248) 2,636 Non-controlling interests 80 (67) 13 (a) Adjustments include special items,

inventory valuation effect

and the effect of changes in fair value.

1 Definition on page 2

2 Adjusted results are defined as income using replacement cost, adjusted for special items, excluding the impact of changes for fair value; adjustment items are on page 11.

3 Tax on adjusted net operating income (adjusted net operating income income from equity affiliates dividends received from investments impairment of goodwill. tax on adjusted net operating income).

4 In accordance with IFRS rules, adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share is calculated from the adjusted net income less the interest on the perpetual subordinated bond

5 Organic investments net investments excluding acquisitions, asset sales and other operations with non-controlling interests.

6 Net acquisitions acquisitions assets sales other transactions with non-controlling interests (see page 11).

7 Net investments Organic investments net acquisitions Total expenditures asset sales repayment of non-current loans other operations with non-controlling interests.

8 Operating cash flow before working capital changes (including only financial charges related to leases), is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost. The inventory valuation effect is explained on page 14. The reconciliation table for different cash flow figures is on page 12.

9 DACF debt adjusted cash flow, is defined as operating cash flow before working capital changes and financial charges.

10 Certain transactions referred to in the highlights are subject to approval by authorities or to other conditions as per the agreements.

11 Adjustment items shown on page 11.

12 Details shown on page 11 and in the annex to the financial statements.

13 Net cash flow operating cash flow before working capital changes net investments (including other transactions with non-controlling interests).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190426005214/en/

Contacts:

Total

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@total.com l @TotalPress

Investors Relations: +44 (0) 207 719 7962 l ir@total.com