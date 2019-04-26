NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 549300WWOCXSC241W468 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 25 April 2019 were: 174.92p Capital only 176.52p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 25th April 2019, the Company has 71,899,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 28,462,261which are held in treasury.