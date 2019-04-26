Avis Budget Group, Inc.: Avis Budget Group Wins Multiple Awards in the Middle East

LONDON, April 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group has been awarded multiple accolades at the 2019 World Travel Awards, for its car rental brands Avis and Budget, across the Middle East, it was announced at an awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi last night.



The 26th annual World Travel Awards is globally recognized as a highly prestigious honours programme in global travel and tourism. The awards are voted for by travel and tourism professionals and consumers worldwide, and this honour recognises the brands' commitment to excellence, with an ultimate industry accolade.



The awards won by these licensee markets within Avis Budget Group include:

Middle East's Leading Business Car Rental Company 2019: Avis

Bahrain's Leading Car Rental Company 2019: Avis

Iraq's Leading Car Rental Company 2019: Avis

Kuwait's Leading Car Rental Company 2019: Avis

Lebanon's Leading Car Rental Company 2019: Avis

Oman's Leading Car Rental Company 2019: Avis

United Arab Emirates' Leading Car Rental Company 2019: Budget Rent a Car



Mark Servodidio, President, International, Avis Budget Group said: "We're delighted to celebrate these awards, and congratulate our colleagues and teams in each of these markets who have clearly delivered the high standards we pride ourselves on. These markets and their teams have clearly worked hard and invested wisely to help build and deliver high levels of customer experience and satisfaction. As a leading mobility solutions provider with a presence in approximately 180 countries around the globe, we rely on the expertise and professionalism which our licensees offer Avis and Budget customers in their markets. These awards help celebrate their hard work and dedication to excellence."