Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 25-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1891.31p INCLUDING current year revenue 1921.02p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1846.87p INCLUDING current year revenue 1876.58p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---