

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Debenhams Group Holdings Ltd (DEB.L) proposed Company Voluntary Arrangements or CVA, to restructure the Group's store estate. The first stage of of the CVA proposes up to 22 store closures in 2020. The Group said further store closures will be confirmed in due course, under the CVA.



Terry Duddy, Executive Chairman of Debenhams, said: 'The issues facing the UK high street are very well known. In order for the business to prosper, we need to restructure the group's store portfolio and its balance sheet, which are not appropriate for today's much changed retail environment.'



To be effective, the CVA proposal requires support of the creditors at their meeting on 9 May 2019.



