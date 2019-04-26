SpareBank 1 SMN: Presentation of 1st quarter 2019

SpareBank 1 SMN is presenting the results for 1st quarter 2019

Time: Thursday 9th of May 11:30 am CET

Place: Grand Hotel, Rococco-salen, Karl Johansgt. 31, Oslo

The presentation will be made by leaving CEO Finn Haugan, starting CEO Jan-Frode Janson and CFO Kjell Fordal.

A light lunch will be served from 11:00 am CET.

Please register your attendance at corporateaccess@sb1markets.no (mailto:corporateaccess@sb1markets.no).

The results will be publish 9 May at 07:30 am CET.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

