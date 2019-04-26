SpareBank 1 SMN: Presentation of 1st quarter 2019

SpareBank 1 SMN is presenting the results for 1st quarter 2019
Time: Thursday 9th of May 11:30 am CET
Place: Grand Hotel, Rococco-salen, Karl Johansgt. 31, Oslo
The presentation will be made by leaving CEO Finn Haugan, starting CEO Jan-Frode Janson and CFO Kjell Fordal.
A light lunch will be served from 11:00 am CET.
Please register your attendance at corporateaccess@sb1markets.no (mailto:corporateaccess@sb1markets.no).
The results will be publish 9 May at 07:30 am CET.
