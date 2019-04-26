

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell sharply on Friday amid the buzz that OPEC would raise output to counter shrinking exports from Iran following the U.S. move to end sanction waivers.



Global benchmark Brent crude tumbled 1.7 percent to $73.06 per barrel, after having risen above $75 per barrel for the first time this year on Thursday as Germany, Poland and Slovakia suspended imports of Russian oil via a major pipeline over quality issues.



U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 1.6 percent at $64.19 per barrel.



It is expected that the U.S. move to end sanction exemptions for buyers of Iranian crude will be offset by higher core-OPEC and Russia.



OPEC member Iraq said it could raise its output. Earlier this month, Russia signaled its willingness to raise output.



Also, despite U.S. efforts to drive Iranian oil exports down to zero, many analysts expect some oil to still seep out of the country.



