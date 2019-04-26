

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $0.6 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $35.9 million, or $2.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, LendingTree, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.6 million or $1.10 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 44.9% to $262.39 million from $181.03 million last year.



LendingTree, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $15.6 Mln. vs. $16.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.10 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q1): $262.39 Mln vs. $181.03 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $260 - $270 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $1.06 - $1.09 Bln



