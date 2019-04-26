

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $233 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $393 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $261 million or $0.46 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $15.30 billion from $15.53 billion last year.



Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $261 Mln. vs. $385 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.46 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q1): $15.30 Bln vs. $15.53 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX