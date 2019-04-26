

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Friday, Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) affirmed its financial outlook for fiscal 2019.



The company continues to project fiscal 2019 net sales to be flat to up in low-single-digits, and organic sales growth of 2 percent to 4 percent.



The company also said it is planning for a year of gross margin expansion and expects a low-single-digit decline in earnings per share on a reported basis. Excluding charges, Colgate projects a mid-single-digit decline in earnings per share for the full year.



