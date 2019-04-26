

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ventas Inc. (VTR) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $125.79 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $78.70 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Ventas Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $356.13 million or $0.99 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $942.87 million from $943.71 million last year.



Ventas Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $356.13 Mln. vs. $375.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.99 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q1): $942.87 Mln vs. $943.71 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.75 - $3.85



