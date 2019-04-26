ForFarmers N.V.: Resolutions Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ForFarmers N.V.

Lochem, 26 April 2019

Resolutions Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ForFarmers N.V.



During the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of ForFarmers N.V. (hereafter: the 'General Meeting' and 'ForFarmers' respectively), which was held today in Laren (Gelderland, the Netherlands), the shareholders adopted the ForFarmers annual accounts over the 2018 financial year and approved the dividend proposal for the same financial year.



Dividend of €0.30 per ordinary share will be paid entirely in cash to the shareholders of ForFarmers, after deducting 15% dividend tax. The ex-dividend date is 30 April 2019 and payment will take place on 9 May 2019.



Other resolutions

All members of the Executive Board have been discharged from performing their duties during the financial year 2018.

All members of the Supervisory Board have been discharged from performing their duties during the financial year 2018.

KPMG Accountants N.V. has been appointed as auditor of ForFarmers for auditing the 2019 financial statements and board report.

Mr A.J.A. van der Ven (COO) has been appointed as member of the Executive Board.

Mr W.M. Wunnekink has been reappointed as member of the Supervisory Board.

The Executive Board has been designated as the competent body, upon approval of the Supervisory Board, to issue ordinary shares and grant rights to subscribe for ordinary shares with a limitation up to 10% of the issued ordinary shares for the duration of 18 months.

The Executive Board has been designated as the competent body, upon approval of the Supervisory Board, to restrict or exclude the pre-emptive right of shareholders for the duration of 18 months.

The Executive Board has been authorised, upon approval of the Supervisory Board, to have ForFarmers acquire (other than without consideration) shares in its own share capital (irrespective of the type) up to a maximum of 10% of the issued share capital of ForFarmers (determined at the time of the General Meeting).

In order to make, amongst others, the balance sheet of ForFarmers more efficient, the Executive Board has the intention to repurchase shares in ForFarmers' own capital shares during a period of at most 18 months (the period for which authorisation has been given) for (a) an amount of €30 million and (b) for the implementation of employee participation plans in 2019 (cf.: the employee participation plan 2018 involved 186,502 shares). Insofar as use is made in 2019 for the implementation of the employee participation plans of shares purchased based on the authorisation granted in 2017, the purchase programme will fill this up to the original amount of purchased shares. The start of the purchase programme is announced separately. Subsequently, the progress of the purchase programme will be disclosed weekly by means of a press release.

Share purchase programme

Following the General Meeting, the Executive Board, upon approval of the Supervisory Board, decided to start, as of 3 May 2019, with the purchase programme of own shares.

This press release contains information which qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7, paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



View the presentation of the Annual Meeting.







Note to the editor / For additional information:

Caroline Vogelzang, Director Investor Relations and Communications

T: 0031 573 288 194 M: 0031 6 10 94 91 61

E: caroline.vogelzang@forfarmers.eu

Company profile

ForFarmers N.V. ('ForFarmers', Lochem, the Netherlands) is an internationally operating feed company that offers total feed solutions for conventional and organic livestock farming. ForFarmers gives its very best "For the Future of Farming": for the continuity of farming and for a financially secure sector that will continue to serve society for generations to come in a sustainable way. By working side-by-side with farmers ForFarmers delivers real benefits: better returns, healthier livestock and greater efficiency. This is achieved by offering tailored and Total Feed solutions and a targeted approach with specialist and expert support.

With sales of 10 million tonnes of feed annually, ForFarmers is market leader in Europe. ForFarmers has approximately 2,700 employees and is active in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Poland and the United Kingdom. In 2018, revenues amounted to over €2.4 billion. ForFarmers N.V. is listed at Euronext Amsterdam.

ForFarmers N.V., Postbus 91, 7240 AB Lochem, T: +31 www.forfarmersgroup.eu/en



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements that can also relate to ForFarmers' legally required capital and liquidity positions in certain specific scenarios. Forward-looking statements can include but are not limited to statements that include words such as, "intended", "expected", "based on", "focused on", "plans", "estimate" and words with similar meanings. These statements relate to or can have an effect on circumstances that will occur in the future, such as ForFarmers' future financial results, business plans and current strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from the expected future results or performances that are implicitly or explicitly included in forward-looking statements. Factors that can lead to or contribute to differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, taxes, laws and regulations, fluctuations in share prices, legal procedures, investigations by regulators, competitive relationships and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward-looking statement or the actual results of ForFarmers are discussed in the latest published annual report. The forward-looking statements in this document only concern statements from the date of this document, ForFarmers accepts no obligation or responsibility whatsoever to update forward-looking statements contained in this message, irrespective of whether they reflect new information, future events or otherwise, subject to ForFarmers' legal obligation to do so.