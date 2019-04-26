

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose on Friday as growth worries lingered ahead of U.S. gross domestic product data due out later in the day.



Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,281.08 per ounce and remained on track to post its first gain since the week ended March 22. U.S. gold futures were up 0.25 percent at $1,282.85 an ounce.



The pace of U.S. growth is expected to slow to 2.1 percent in the first quarter from 2.2 percent in the fourth quarter due to the impact of the government shutdown.



Despite some reassuring data from the U.S. and China recently, global growth worries continue to linger.



Turkey's central bank on Thursday kept its one-week repo rate constant at 24 percent, citing sluggish economic conditions due to tight financial conditions.



The Bank of Japan revised its forward guidance and pledged to keep extremely low interest rates until at least the spring of 2020, reflecting an increasingly pessimistic inflation outlook.



The U.S. Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates until at least the end of next year, with some analysts expecting a rate cut by the end of 2020.



