Picton Property Income Ltd - Notice of Full Year Results

26 April 2019

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497



Notice of Full-Year Results



Picton will announce full-year results for the year ended 31 March 2019 on Wednesday, 22 May 2019.

A briefing for analysts will be held at 10:15am on the day. To register to attend, please email james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk

For further information please contact:

Tavistock

Jeremy Carey/James Verstringhe, 020 7920 3150, james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk

Picton Property Income

Michael Morris, 020 7011 9980, michael.morris@picton.co.uk

Note to Editors

Picton is a UK REIT, established in 2005. It owns and actively manages a £684 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 December 2018). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk



ENDS