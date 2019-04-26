Capstone Mining Announces AGM Results and Strengthens Board With the Addition of Peter Meredith

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX: CS) announced the voting results from its 2019 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held April 25, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 229,082,127 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 57.33% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, as follows:

Number of Directors % For % Against Number of Directors to be set at seven 99.74% 0.26% Election of Directors % of Votes For % of Votes Withheld George L. Brack 98.85% 1.15% Robert J. Gallagher 99.39% 0.61% Peter G. Meredith 98.60% 1.40% Yong Jun Park 99.47% 0.53% Dale C. Peniuk 98.80% 1.20% Darren M. Pylot 99.48% 0.52% Richard N. Zimmer 92.42% 7.58% Appointment of Auditors % For % Withheld To appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration 82.12% 17.88% Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation % For % Against To pass an advisory vote on Capstone's approach to executive compensation 97.80% 2.20%

Detailed voting results for the 2019 AGM are available on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com.

"We would like to welcome Peter Meredith to the Board," said Darren Pylot, President and CEO. "On behalf of the shareholders, the Board wishes to thank Jill Gardiner and Kalidas Madhavpeddi for their service as directors and for the dedication, commitment and valuable insights they provided to the Board leading the Human Resource & Compensation and Corporate Governance & Nominating Committees."

Peter Meredith is a corporate director and currently serves on the boards of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and Cordoba Minerals Corp. and serves as Chairman of the Board of Great Canadian Gaming Corporation. Previously, Mr. Meredith served as a director of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (formerly the original Ivanhoe Mines), Kaizen Discovery Inc., SouthGobi Resources Ltd. and Peregrine Diamonds Ltd. Mr. Meredith served as Deputy Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. Prior to joining Ivanhoe Mines Ltd., Mr. Meredith spent thirty-one years with Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, and retired as a partner in 1996. Mr. Meredith is a Chartered Professional Accountant, (CPA, CA) and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario.

About Capstone Mining Corp.

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canadian base metals mining company, focused on copper. We are committed to the responsible development of our assets and the environments in which we operate. Our two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, US and the Cozamin polymetallic mine in Zacatecas State, Mexico. In addition, Capstone has the large scale 70% owned copper-iron Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile in partnership with Korea Resources Corporation, the Minto copper mine in Yukon, Canada currently on care and maintenance, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties. Capstone's strategy is to focus on the optimization of operations and assets in politically stable, mining-friendly regions, centred in the Americas. Our headquarters are in Vancouver, Canada and we are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Further information is available at http://www.capstonemining.com.

Contact:

Paul Jones

VP, Business Development and Investor Relations

+1-604-674-0891

pjones@capstonemining.com

