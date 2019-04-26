Norsk Hydro: Primary insiders purchase shares under Long Term Incentive program and shares to employees

?Long-Term Incentive plan

Norsk Hydro ASA has a share-based Long-Term Incentive (LTI) in the form of a remuneration of 30 percent of annual base salary for the President and CEO and the other members of the Corporate Management Board. The LTI payment requires that Hydro had a positive underlying EBIT in the previous year and is based partly on a) last three years return on capital employed achieved in the company and partly on b) return on capital employed achieved in proportion to a weighted average of return on capital employed achieved by a group of peer companies. The participants will be required to invest the net amount after tax in Hydro shares and such shares must be held for at least three years. With effect from 2019, the return element in (b) has been changed from return on capital employed to total shareholder return.

See list below of primary insiders that on April 26, 2019, have acquired Hydro shares under the LTI plan at NOK 34.57 per share. A total of 49 642 shares have been sold by Hydro to the participants in the LTI plan.

Sale of shares to employees

Primary insiders in Norsk Hydro have also agreed to purchase shares under a general arrangement offered to employees employed by Norsk Hydro in Norway each year.

All employees in Norway have been offered to purchase shares valued at NOK 12,500, with a 50 percent discount. For employees taking part in this arrangement, the share price is NOK 34.57 per share, for 361 shares, and will be transferred during June 2019.







The following primary insiders have purchased shares under the long-term incentive program and agreed to purchase shares under the employee share plan:

Name Acquired shares LTI plan Shares agreed to be acquired employee share plan New holding President and CEO Svein Richard Brandtzæg 9 198 361 253 684 Executive Vice President and CFO Eivind Kallevik 4 811 361 62 644 Executive Vice President Head of Bauxite & Alumina John Thuestad 4 398 361 25 202 Executive Vice President Energy & Corporate Business Development Arvid Moss 4 384 361 158 308 Executive Vice President Primary Metal Hilde Merete Aasheim 4 711 361 94 161 Executive Vice President Rolled Products Kjetil Ebbesberg 4 311 361 58 798 Executive Vice President Extruded Solutions Egil Hogna 7 430 361 50 742 Executive Vice President CSR & General Counsel Anne-Lene Midseim 3 506 361 30 262 Executive Vice President Communication & Public Affairs Inger Sethov 3 214 361 27 538 Executive Vice President People & HSE Hilde Nordh - 722* 16 753 Employee representative to the Board of Directors Arve Baade - 361 4 708 Employee representative to the Board of Directors Svein Kåre Sund - 361 6 012 Employee representative to the Board of Directors Sten Roar Martinsen - 361 6 447 Observer to the Board of Directors Tor Egil Skulstad - 361 804 Company Secretary Hans Eide Aarre - 361 2 865

*Including shares agreed to be acquired under the employee share plan by close relative

Investor contact

Contact Stian Hasle

Cellular +47 97736022

E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Press contact

Contact Halvor Molland

Cellular +47 92979797

E-mail Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

