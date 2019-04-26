Oncology Venture A/S: Oncology Venture Investor Events in Q2 2019

Investor news



Oncology Venture Investor Events in Q2 2019

Hørsholm, Denmark and Cambridge, MA, US, April 26th, 2019 - Oncology Venture A/S ("Oncology Venture") today provided an update regarding when its CEO Peter Buhl Jensen are scheduled to make investor presentations during the second quarter of 2019. Most events are free of charge. Please, see below for more details.

Investor meetings

Date and time Organiser Place Registration April 30th

17.30 - 21.00 Dansk Aktionærforening Kolding Uddannelsescenter, Ågade 27, 6000 Kolding, Denmark







Please register here to attend:

http://biotekinvestering.dk/kalender/investering-i-biotekselskaber/ (http://biotekinvestering.dk/kalender/investering-i-biotekselskaber/) May 1st

17.00 - 19.30 Dansk Aktionærforening & Oncology Venture Venlighedsvej 10, 2970 Hørsholm, Denmark Please register here to attend:

https://butik.shareholders.dk/events/3856-daf/aktieemission-oncology-venture (https://butik.shareholders.dk/events/3856-daf/aktieemission-oncology-venture) May 2nd

17.45 - 20.00



Laika Consulting



Birger Jarlsgatan 57 A, Stockholm, Sweden Please register here to attend:

http://www.investerarbrevet.se/?z=anmal-dig-till-oncology-ventures-roadshow-7475 (http://www.investerarbrevet.se/?z=anmal-dig-till-oncology-ventures-roadshow-7475) May 20th

Time: 11:00



Sedermera Fondkommission Clarion Malmö Live, Dag Hammarskjölds Torg 4, 211 18 Malmö, Sweden



Please register here to attend:

https://sedermera.se/da/evenemang/2019-05-20/sedermeradagen-malmo (https://sedermera.se/da/evenemang/2019-05-20/sedermeradagen-malmo)

For further information, please contact:

For investor inquiries

Ulla Hald Buhl, IR & Communication

E-mail: uhb@oncologyventure.com

Telephone +45 21 70 10 49 For media inquiries

Thomas Pedersen, Frontpage PR & Communications

E-mail: thomas.pedersen@frontpage.dk

Telephone +45 60 62 93 90







About Oncology Venture A/S

Oncology Venture A/S, a merger between Oncology Venture A/S (formerly MPI A/S) and Oncology Venture Sweden AB, is engaged in the research and development of anti-cancer drugs via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oncology Venture Product Development ApS. Oncology Venture uses Drug Response Prediction - DRP -to significantly increase the probability of success in clinical trials. DRP has proven its ability to provide a statistically significant prediction of the clinical outcome from drug treatment in cancer patients in 29 out of 37 clinical studies that were examined and is currently demonstrating promising results in an ongoing phase 2 study prospectively using LiPlaCis and its DRP to track, match and treat patients with metastatic breast cancer. The DRP alters the odds in comparison with traditional pharmaceutical development. Instead of treating all patients with a particular type of cancer, patients' tumors genes are first screened, and only the patients most likely to respond to the treatment will be treated. Via a more well-defined patient group, risks and costs are reduced while the development process becomes more efficient. -

The current OV product portfolio includes: LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin in an ongoing Phase 2 trial for breast cancer; 2X-121 a PARP inhibitor in an ongoing Phase 2 for breast cancer; dovitinib, which will enter Phase 2 trials for indications dependent on further Dovitinib-DRP retrospective/prospective analysis of studies completed by Novartis. 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin under manufacturing for Phase 2 in breast cancer; irofulven, for which a Phase 2 is planned for prostate cancer; and APO010, an immuno-oncology product in Phase 1/2 for multiple myeloma.

Oncology Venture has spun out two companies as Special Purpose Vehicles: Oncology Venture U.S. Inc. (previously 2X Oncology Inc.), a US-based precision medicine company focusing on developing 2X-121 and 2X-111, and OV-SPV 2, a Danish company that will test and develop dovitinib. Oncology Venture A/S has an ownership of 98% in Oncology Venture US and 55% of dovitinib with an opportunity to acquire further 30%.

Learn more at oncologyventure.com .

DRP is a registered trademark of Oncology Venture A/S.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of OV's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning OV's plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. OV undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

